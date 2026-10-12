Lapid Says Israel Is Unlikely to Attack Iran Before Elections
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Monday that the intelligence information available to him does not suggest Israel will enter a war with Iran before the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27.
Lapid accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of exploiting fears of a potential conflict with Iran or an attack against Israel to advance his electoral campaign.
As opposition leader, Lapid receives security and military briefings from Netanyahu, particularly on major military operations and the possibility of war.
In comments to local radio station 103 FM, Lapid criticized the prime minister’s approach to security concerns in the run-up to the vote.
“The prime minister can dominate the agenda by warning of an imminent terrorist attack or a war with Iran. Whether that is good for Israel is a question voters should ask themselves,” he said.
Reports said Netanyahu chaired a security meeting on Sunday evening to review developments related to Iran.
“Based on the intelligence available to me, no war with Iran is expected before the elections,” Lapid added.
Lapid accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of exploiting fears of a potential conflict with Iran or an attack against Israel to advance his electoral campaign.
As opposition leader, Lapid receives security and military briefings from Netanyahu, particularly on major military operations and the possibility of war.
In comments to local radio station 103 FM, Lapid criticized the prime minister’s approach to security concerns in the run-up to the vote.
“The prime minister can dominate the agenda by warning of an imminent terrorist attack or a war with Iran. Whether that is good for Israel is a question voters should ask themselves,” he said.
Reports said Netanyahu chaired a security meeting on Sunday evening to review developments related to Iran.
“Based on the intelligence available to me, no war with Iran is expected before the elections,” Lapid added.
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