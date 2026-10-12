Australia Denounces Houthi Strikes Targeting Saudi Arabia’s Capital
(MENAFN) Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday denounced Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, and called for an end to assaults on civilian facilities.
"Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease," she said in a post on the social media platform X.
Wong said Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was monitoring developments in the Middle East "closely."
She also announced that Canberra had raised its travel advisory for King Khalid International Airport to "do not travel."
Australia continues to urge its citizens to "reconsider their need" to visit Saudi Arabia, the minister added.
Meanwhile, the Australian Embassy in Riyadh advised Australians in the capital on Sunday to remain indoors, shelter in place, follow instructions issued by local authorities and avoid nonessential movement, according to reports.
The security warning followed a series of Houthi attacks on Riyadh’s airport that disrupted air traffic, prompting authorities to suspend flights and redirect aircraft to other destinations.
Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority reported early Monday that one person had been killed and 11 others injured in an attack on the airport.
A separate earlier strike on the same facility had reportedly killed 12 people and left more than 300 others injured.
"Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease," she said in a post on the social media platform X.
Wong said Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was monitoring developments in the Middle East "closely."
She also announced that Canberra had raised its travel advisory for King Khalid International Airport to "do not travel."
Australia continues to urge its citizens to "reconsider their need" to visit Saudi Arabia, the minister added.
Meanwhile, the Australian Embassy in Riyadh advised Australians in the capital on Sunday to remain indoors, shelter in place, follow instructions issued by local authorities and avoid nonessential movement, according to reports.
The security warning followed a series of Houthi attacks on Riyadh’s airport that disrupted air traffic, prompting authorities to suspend flights and redirect aircraft to other destinations.
Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority reported early Monday that one person had been killed and 11 others injured in an attack on the airport.
A separate earlier strike on the same facility had reportedly killed 12 people and left more than 300 others injured.
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