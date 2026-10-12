Gaza’s Olive Harvest Suffers as Yields Fall, Farmland Remains Inaccessible
(MENAFN) Palestinian farmers in Gaza are confronting a severely weakened olive harvest this season as production drops, agricultural land remains damaged and numerous groves are out of reach because they are located in areas occupied by Israeli forces or beyond the so-called “yellow line.”
Farmers working on accessible plots continue gathering olives and sorting them from leaves and branches despite severe shortages of fertilizers, irrigation water and other agricultural necessities. Rising expenses for labor, transportation and olive pressing have added further pressure on producers.
These difficulties have also affected household food supplies, leaving many families unable to preserve their usual yearly stocks of olives and olive oil.
Gaza’s Agriculture Ministry estimated on July 13 that damage to the agricultural sector from Israel’s war, which began on October 8, 2023, had exceeded $3 billion. The losses included $1.49 billion in direct damage and another $1.59 billion in indirect economic losses.
Kamel Baraka, an olive farmer from Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, said the amount of fruit produced by olive trees had dropped sharply since the conflict began.
“A tree that produced around 100 kilograms (220.4 pounds) of olives before the war now produces no more than 20 (44 pounds) to 30 kilograms (66 pounds),” Baraka said.
He added that the decline in production amounted to approximately 70% to 80%.
Farmers working on accessible plots continue gathering olives and sorting them from leaves and branches despite severe shortages of fertilizers, irrigation water and other agricultural necessities. Rising expenses for labor, transportation and olive pressing have added further pressure on producers.
These difficulties have also affected household food supplies, leaving many families unable to preserve their usual yearly stocks of olives and olive oil.
Gaza’s Agriculture Ministry estimated on July 13 that damage to the agricultural sector from Israel’s war, which began on October 8, 2023, had exceeded $3 billion. The losses included $1.49 billion in direct damage and another $1.59 billion in indirect economic losses.
Kamel Baraka, an olive farmer from Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, said the amount of fruit produced by olive trees had dropped sharply since the conflict began.
“A tree that produced around 100 kilograms (220.4 pounds) of olives before the war now produces no more than 20 (44 pounds) to 30 kilograms (66 pounds),” Baraka said.
He added that the decline in production amounted to approximately 70% to 80%.
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