Israeli Strikes Kill Two Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ongoing Truce Violations
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were killed and three others critically wounded in an Israeli attack on Rafah in southern Gaza on Monday, as strikes and shelling continued despite a ceasefire that has been in place since last year, according to medical sources.
The fatalities occurred when an Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinians northwest of Rafah, the sources said.
Witnesses reported that the drone launched at least one missile near Muawiya Mosque in the Al-Mawasi area, located northwest of the city.
In separate incidents, Israeli artillery fired shells at areas northeast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to local sources.
Israeli naval forces also opened fire and shelled areas along the Gaza City coastline in the north. No injuries were reported in that incident.
Since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, 2025, Israeli military attacks have killed 1,488 Palestinians and wounded another 5,281, according to the latest statistics from Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The wider Israeli military campaign, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, leaving the Gaza Strip extensively devastated.
The fatalities occurred when an Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinians northwest of Rafah, the sources said.
Witnesses reported that the drone launched at least one missile near Muawiya Mosque in the Al-Mawasi area, located northwest of the city.
In separate incidents, Israeli artillery fired shells at areas northeast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to local sources.
Israeli naval forces also opened fire and shelled areas along the Gaza City coastline in the north. No injuries were reported in that incident.
Since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, 2025, Israeli military attacks have killed 1,488 Palestinians and wounded another 5,281, according to the latest statistics from Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The wider Israeli military campaign, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, leaving the Gaza Strip extensively devastated.
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