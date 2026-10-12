EU’s Kallas Calls for US Alignment on Russia Sanctions
(MENAFN) European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged the United States on Monday to coordinate its sanctions policy against Russia with the EU, arguing that joint measures by Washington and European allies could increase pressure on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.
Speaking to journalists before a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Kallas said sanctions would have a greater impact if the US joined the EU and the United Kingdom in introducing additional restrictions against Russia.
“It would work so much better if our partners from the UK and from the US would be aligned with us,” she said, arguing that Washington’s adoption of the Graham bill targeting Russia could further strengthen the pressure on Moscow.
"We could really put the pressure so that Russia will finish this war," Kallas said.
She estimated that sanctions had cost Russia €1 trillion ($1.1 trillion), adding that restrictions targeting the country’s so-called shadow fleet were also making it harder for Moscow to finance its military campaign.
Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Kallas welcomed the initiative but said it remained unclear whether Russia would honor the arrangement.
She emphasized that the truce should cover more than energy infrastructure and include an "end to the killing of people."
Kallas also raised concerns about whether the arrangement was balanced, pointing out that Ukraine had one refinery while Russia operated several. She maintained that the ceasefire should not give Moscow an advantage.
Speaking to journalists before a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Kallas said sanctions would have a greater impact if the US joined the EU and the United Kingdom in introducing additional restrictions against Russia.
“It would work so much better if our partners from the UK and from the US would be aligned with us,” she said, arguing that Washington’s adoption of the Graham bill targeting Russia could further strengthen the pressure on Moscow.
"We could really put the pressure so that Russia will finish this war," Kallas said.
She estimated that sanctions had cost Russia €1 trillion ($1.1 trillion), adding that restrictions targeting the country’s so-called shadow fleet were also making it harder for Moscow to finance its military campaign.
Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Kallas welcomed the initiative but said it remained unclear whether Russia would honor the arrangement.
She emphasized that the truce should cover more than energy infrastructure and include an "end to the killing of people."
Kallas also raised concerns about whether the arrangement was balanced, pointing out that Ukraine had one refinery while Russia operated several. She maintained that the ceasefire should not give Moscow an advantage.
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