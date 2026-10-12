Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport Kills Bangladeshi Islamic Scholar
(MENAFN) Bangladeshi Islamic scholar Nasrullah Al-Badr was killed in an attack attributed to Yemen’s Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, according to Saudi media reports on Monday.
Video footage circulating in the media reportedly showed Al-Badr inside the airport shortly before Saturday’s incident. He was traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the minor Islamic pilgrimage.
The footage showed him at the airport before an explosion hit the passenger terminal, triggering flames and sending dense smoke through the area.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said Sunday that the attack initially left 12 people dead, including four Saudi nationals and eight foreign residents, while another 309 people sustained injuries.
The reported death toll later increased to 13 after India’s Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national had died from injuries suffered during the incident.
Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government, blamed the Houthis for the strike and described it as a “full-fledged war crime.”
He added that the coalition’s Joint Forces Command would respond “firmly and in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”
The incident occurred amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, with attacks reported against civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure.
Video footage circulating in the media reportedly showed Al-Badr inside the airport shortly before Saturday’s incident. He was traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the minor Islamic pilgrimage.
The footage showed him at the airport before an explosion hit the passenger terminal, triggering flames and sending dense smoke through the area.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said Sunday that the attack initially left 12 people dead, including four Saudi nationals and eight foreign residents, while another 309 people sustained injuries.
The reported death toll later increased to 13 after India’s Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national had died from injuries suffered during the incident.
Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government, blamed the Houthis for the strike and described it as a “full-fledged war crime.”
He added that the coalition’s Joint Forces Command would respond “firmly and in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”
The incident occurred amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, with attacks reported against civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure.
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