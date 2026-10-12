Flydubai Launches Weekly Cargo Flights Between Almaty And Dubai

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Dubai-based airline flydubai has launched cargo flights between Almaty and Dubai, with the first flight arriving at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport said.

Cargo flights on the Dubai-Almaty-Dubai route will operate once a week using Boeing 737 aircraft, according to the ministry.

“The new route will provide direct air cargo connectivity between Almaty and Dubai, important transport and logistics hubs in Central Asia and the Middle East. Regular flights on this route will create additional opportunities to develop export and import cargo transportation, expand logistics cooperation, and strengthen trade and economic ties,” the ministry said.

According to Kazakhstan's Bureau of National Statistics, the country's transport sector carried 625.7 million tons of cargo from January through August 2026, up 0.6% year-on-year. Cargo turnover increased 0.8% to 342.6 billion ton-kilometers. The physical volume index for transport and warehousing services reached 107.3% compared with the same period in 2025.

Railways accounted for 218.8 million tons of cargo, down 1.8% year-on-year, while rail cargo turnover increased 1.7% to 194.4 billion ton-kilometers. Road freight volumes rose 5.2%, and road cargo turnover grew 6.8%.

Pipeline transport carried 170.3 million tons of cargo, down 2.3% year-on-year. Its cargo turnover decreased 2.4% to 114.6 billion ton-kilometers. Inland waterway transport carried 193,500 tons of cargo, 1.5 times more than in the same period of 2025.

Maritime and coastal transport handled 2.77 million tons of cargo, up 11.3% year-on-year, while cargo turnover increased 22.3% to 1.41 billion ton-kilometers.