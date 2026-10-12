Germany’s Baerbel Bas Steps Down as Labor Minister After Family Tragedy
(MENAFN) Germany’s Labor and Social Affairs Minister Baerbel Bas announced Monday that she is leaving both her government position and her role as co-leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), citing personal grief following the death of her stepdaughter and mounting political criticism.
In a message to party members, Bas said she had notified Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil of her decision to step down as SPD co-chair with immediate effect. She also requested that Chancellor Friedrich Merz release her from her ministerial responsibilities, a position she has held since May 2025.
“After the death of my stepdaughter, I came to realize that I need time for the grief period. I want to allow myself sufficient time for this,” Bas said. “In addition, I unfortunately have to note that the public attacks on me, unfortunately also from the ranks of the coalition partner, have been intensified in this personally difficult time for me.”
Her departure from both posts marks a significant change for the governing coalition, which brings together Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU alliance and the center-left SPD. The government continues to pursue reforms involving labor and social policy as disagreements over the pace of change persist.
Bas had already withdrawn from public engagements in late September, citing family-related reasons.
The 58-year-old politician previously served as president of Germany’s parliament from 2021 until March 2025. She became SPD co-leader alongside Klingbeil last year before taking charge of the Labor and Social Affairs Ministry in May 2025.
In recent months, Bas had faced increasing pressure from members of the CDU/CSU over the progress of social reforms, with some figures from the coalition partner openly calling for her departure.
In a message to party members, Bas said she had notified Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil of her decision to step down as SPD co-chair with immediate effect. She also requested that Chancellor Friedrich Merz release her from her ministerial responsibilities, a position she has held since May 2025.
“After the death of my stepdaughter, I came to realize that I need time for the grief period. I want to allow myself sufficient time for this,” Bas said. “In addition, I unfortunately have to note that the public attacks on me, unfortunately also from the ranks of the coalition partner, have been intensified in this personally difficult time for me.”
Her departure from both posts marks a significant change for the governing coalition, which brings together Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU alliance and the center-left SPD. The government continues to pursue reforms involving labor and social policy as disagreements over the pace of change persist.
Bas had already withdrawn from public engagements in late September, citing family-related reasons.
The 58-year-old politician previously served as president of Germany’s parliament from 2021 until March 2025. She became SPD co-leader alongside Klingbeil last year before taking charge of the Labor and Social Affairs Ministry in May 2025.
In recent months, Bas had faced increasing pressure from members of the CDU/CSU over the progress of social reforms, with some figures from the coalition partner openly calling for her departure.
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