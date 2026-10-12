Eaglenxt Appoints Ivan Stamatovski As Chief Technology Officer To Accelerate Scaled Technology Roadmap

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New C-suite role strengthens technical leadership as Company scales drone, sensor, counter-UAS, and software platforms for defense, government, and commercial markets

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (d/b/a EagleNXT ) (“EagleNXT” or the“Company”) (NYSE: UAVS), a provider of full-stack drone, counter-UAS, and specialty sensor system solutions for defense, government, and commercial applications worldwide, today announced the appointment of Ivan Stamatovski as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), a newly created C-suite role intended to unify EagleNXT's global technology strategy as it scales its product portfolio and manufacturing footprint.

In this executive role, Stamatovski will be a member of the EagleNXT executive leadership team, leading EagleNXT's global engineering, product development, and technology strategy across drones, sensors, software, and emerging defense systems. The appointment strengthens EagleNXT's leadership team as it scales domestic production, advances next-generation capabilities, and delivers products for both commercial and military applications.

Ivan Stamatovski is a defense technology entrepreneur and engineering executive with extensive experience developing autonomous UAS, tethered drone systems, integrated sensors, and counter-UAS technologies. As founder and former CTO and Chief Product Officer of Easy Aerial, he led the development of autonomous platforms for U.S. Department of Defense, government, and commercial customers. His experience spans aircraft architecture, autonomy, embedded systems, EO/IR sensing, communications, and domestic manufacturing, with multiple technologies advanced through U.S. government-funded defense programs.

“EagleNXT is entering a defining chapter,” said Bill Irby, Chief Executive Officer of EagleNXT.“We have launched a new flagship sensor, opened U.S. manufacturing in Allen, Texas, expanded cooperative agreements with defense and commercial partners, and are building products that serve agriculture, infrastructure operators, public safety agencies, and the warfighter. Ivan's experience as the founder and former CTO of Easy Aerial brings the technical leadership we need to translate that momentum into a disciplined technology and product roadmap our customers, partners, and investors can evaluate with confidence.”

Stamatovski will oversee architecture and integration across EagleNXT's portfolio, including the eBee family of NDAA-compliant, Blue UAS-listed platforms; EagleNXT's expanding Group 1 drone offerings; the MicaSense sensor line; ThirdEye USA, EagleNXT's majority-owned counter-UAS joint venture; and technologies advancing through EagleNXT's strategic investments and manufacturing partnerships.

"Our next phase is about expanding the breadth of what we deliver as we grow," Irby continued. "That means new Group 1 configurations, deeper integration between our sensors and platforms, and counter-UAS capabilities that reach more customers. Adding Ivan as Chief Technology Officer gives us senior technical ownership as we move toward a more scaled operating model in a fast-moving and increasingly complex unmanned systems market." Ivan Stamatovski, Chief Technology Officer of EagleNXT, added, "EagleNXT has the platforms, the production capacity, and the customer base that most companies in this sector are still trying to assemble. The measure of a technology organization is how quickly a customer requirement becomes a fielded, supportable system, and that is where I have spent my career. I am looking forward to working with the leadership and engineering teams to make that speed a defining strength of this company."

Stamatovski will be based in Allen, Texas, and he will work closely with the Company's leadership, the global sales and business development organization, and engineering teams in the United States and internationally. He will hold C-suite ownership of technical strategy previously distributed across R&D and product functions.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT's platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company's drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS list. EagleNXT's sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives. For more information, visit or follow EagleNXT on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“suggest,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on EagleNXT's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfillment of current and future purchase orders relating to EagleNXT's products; the success of new programs and software updates; the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan; the Company's ability to successfully integrate and retain key executives and manage leadership transitions; the Company's ability to scale domestic manufacturing and production and competition in the unmanned systems market. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of EagleNXT in general, see the risk disclosures in the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by the Company. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and EagleNXT undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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