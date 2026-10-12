Frontline Education To Preview New Vision For K12 District Operations At AASPA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to engage school HR leaders through an interactive booth experience and two conference sessions

Wayne, Pa., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for K–12, will join school personnel leaders at the American Association of School Personnel Administrators (AASPA) 88th Annual Conference, October 12–15 in Austin, Texas. As a Blue Diamond Elite sponsor, Frontline will offer attendees an early look at a new initiative focused on helping school districts connect information, people and action across the work that supports every school day.

District leaders are managing more complexity than ever, often across teams and systems that were not designed to work together. Frontline's upcoming initiative reflects a vision for helping leaders see what needs attention sooner and move forward with greater confidence. The company will share more at the conference.

“School HR leaders understand how much depends on the work happening behind the scenes,” said Chris Collins, Chief Customer Officer of Frontline Education.“At AASPA, we're looking forward to listening to their priorities and sharing where we believe K–12 technology can go next: toward a more connected experience that helps districts turn insight into meaningful action.”

At the Frontline booth (103), attendees can meet with product and K–12 experts, bring their questions to an Ask an Expert station and explore how Frontline supports the full employee journey. The team also plans to offer a preview experience that brings its emerging vision to life.

Frontline will contribute to two conference sessions:

A conversation about AI in K–12: Frontline will host a discussion with members of its AI K–12 Advisory Council on the opportunities, practical considerations and district needs shaping responsible AI adoption.

“Mission Impossible”: Frontline will share a session focused on the challenges school HR teams navigate and practical ways to move important work forward.

“AASPA gives us the opportunity to learn directly from the people who lead this work every day,” Collins added.“Those conversations help shape what we build and how we support districts as their needs evolve.”

Attendees can visit Frontline in the exhibit hall throughout the conference. To learn more about Frontline Education, visit frontlineeducation.com.

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About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, supporting more than 10,000 K-12 organizations nationwide. Our solutions span four key areas - Human Capital Management, Student Solutions, Business Operations, and Data & Analytics - helping school systems operate efficiently and deliver better outcomes for students and staff.

A part of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP), Frontline combines long-term stability with a commitment to innovation in K-12 education. We're proud to be recognized with a 2025 Glassdoor Best Places to Work award, reflecting our people-first culture and dedication to those who serve our schools.

CONTACT: Natalie Kay Frontline Education 2158504643...