Nexentis: Mitocarex Bio Expands Computational Biology Capabilities To Advance Disease-Pathway Analysis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MitoCareX expands its internal bioinformatics expertise to broaden the analysis of disease biology within its computational drug-discovery activities

Ness Ziona, Israel, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) (“Nexentis” or the“Company”), today announced that MitoCareX Bio Ltd. (“MitoCareX”), its wholly owned subsidiary, is broadening its existing bioinformatics capabilities to include a greater focus on the analysis of disease-relevant biological pathways within its computational drug-discovery platform.

As part of this initiative, MitoCareX has added an expert bioinformatician to its scientific team. Preliminary analyses generated by the Company are informing the platform's continued development.

The initiative is intended to broaden MitoCareX's existing bioinformatics activities and add a more structured, disease-focused analytical layer to its computational drug-discovery platform. While the platform's established capabilities have focused substantially on protein structure, molecular interactions and structure-guided drug discovery, the developing bioinformatics capabilities are intended to provide additional context regarding how potential targets may relate to disease-associated biological pathways.

MitoCareX plans to incorporate the developing bioinformatics capabilities into its computational drug-discovery platform, complementing MITOLINE®-enabled structural modeling, computational chemistry, virtual screening and specialized biological research systems. This combined approach is intended to enable potential discovery opportunities to be evaluated from multiple perspectives, including their structural characteristics, potential molecular interactions and relevance within the broader biology of disease.

By incorporating disease-related biological context earlier in the discovery process, MitoCareX intends for these bioinformatics capabilities to support the evaluation of potential targets and research programs before they advance into resource-intensive discovery activities. Over time, the Company expects the expanded capabilities to broaden the range of scientific questions addressed by MitoCareX's computational drug-discovery platform as it considers future discovery opportunities. These anticipated benefits remain subject to the continued development, implementation and evaluation of the bioinformatics capabilities and supporting workflows.

“Expanding our internal bioinformatics expertise represents a deliberate step in broadening the scientific foundation of MitoCareX's computational drug-discovery platform,” said David Palach, Chief Executive Officer of Nexentis Technologies Inc.“Our established capabilities enable us to examine protein structures and potential molecular interactions. The broader bioinformatics capabilities now being developed are intended to add another important perspective by placing potential targets within the context of disease-relevant biological pathways. We believe that bringing disease-biology insights together with structural and molecular analysis may strengthen the basis on which future discovery opportunities are evaluated and prioritized.”

MitoCareX intends to continue developing its bioinformatics capabilities and supporting workflows while evaluating how insights generated through these capabilities may inform target-assessment and program-prioritization activities. The Company also plans to assess how this developing disease-biology layer may complement its protein-focused research and downstream structural biology, computational chemistry and experimental workflows.

About MitoCareX Bio Ltd.

MitoCareX Bio Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexentis Technologies Inc., is advancing a focused drug-discovery platform designed to translate multidisciplinary scientific capabilities into potential therapeutic candidates. By integrating biology, chemistry and computationally enabled research, MitoCareX supports ongoing research activities directed toward candidate identification and development within its drug-discovery efforts.

About Nexentis Technologies Inc.

Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) owns 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd, a drug discovery company. Additionally, Nexentis adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

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Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the continued development, implementation and integration of MitoCareX's bioinformatics capabilities and supporting workflows; the potential incorporation of disease-pathway analysis into MitoCareX's computational drug-discovery platform; the anticipated ability of these capabilities to provide additional disease-related biological context, support the evaluation and prioritization of potential targets and research programs, and complement MitoCareX's existing structural biology, computational chemistry, virtual-screening and experimental workflows; and the potential expansion of the scientific questions and future discovery opportunities addressed by MitoCareX's platform. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's and its subsidiaries' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our market and other conditions, history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Capital Market; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2026 and other public reports filed with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

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