Shamrock Medicine Adds Board-Certified Physician Assistant William Brewer At Philadelphia And Chestnut Hill Locations

Board-certified William Brewer, PA-C, brings inpatient and outpatient experience and an interest in preventative medicine to Shamrock Medicine.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shamrock Medicine, an insurance-based boutique family medicine and psychiatric practice, has hired board-certified physician assistant William Brewer, PA-C, for its Philadelphia, PA, and Chestnut Hill, PA, locations. Brewer's clinical interests include preventative medicine and health maintenance, which he practices to optimize patients' quality of life.

That emphasis on prevention ties to one of the areas of care the practice offers. According to the company, its Wellness and Prevention services include screening, disease prevention and lifestyle advice. Its Personal Primary Care covers needs ranging from common illnesses to chronic disease.

Brewer's academic preparation spans undergraduate science and graduate physician assistant training. He earned a bachelor's degree in Cell Biology and Neuroscience from Rutgers University, then received a Masters in Medical Science degree from Salus at Drexel University's Physician Assistant Program. His patient care experience includes both outpatient and inpatient settings.

He joins a practice model the company describes as boutique. Shamrock Medicine says it limits patient volume to give each individual more time and attention. Its providers take time to listen to patients' concerns and create individualized treatment plans that reflect each patient's goals and values.

According to the company, it focuses on building patient-provider relationships and eliminating the traditional barriers often associated with primary and mental healthcare. Patients can use a text-based platform to message nurses and providers about appointments, lab results and prescription refills. The practice also offers flexible scheduling, including telehealth options.

Mental health care is part of the same practice. Shamrock Medicine pairs traditional medical care, such as physicals and sick visits, with access to mental health services, an arrangement it calls an integrative practice. Patient Everett B. described his experience after years of moving between psychiatrists and primary care physicians:

"Shamrock is the best doctors office I've been to in my life. I've cycled through psychiatrists and primary care physicians for the past 7-8 years as I've moved between states but also have not found the right fits. Shamrock's medical professionals are strong communicators with excellent bedside manner, receptive to the patient's input and have had a great streak of always being timely for my appointments. I'm exceptionally pleased with my experience at Shamrock."

Prospective patients in Philadelphia and Chestnut Hill can contact Shamrock Medicine at +1 215.585.2342 or visit to schedule an appointment. Additional health and wellness information is available on the practice's blog at blog/.

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About Shamrock Medicine

Shamrock Medicine is a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and personalized wellness services in the Greater Philadelphia area. The practice offers a warm and welcoming environment where adults and children (over the age of five) can receive compassionate and effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. The team at Shamrock Medicine is dedicated to building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term mental well-being.



Clinic Locations:

Philadelphia Clinic

407 South 10th Street Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Phone: 215.585.2342



Philadelphia Clinic

6 East Willow Grove Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19118

Phone: 267-459-9774



Ambler Clinic

812 N Bethlehem Pike, Suite 207A Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002



Cherry Hill, NJ Clinic

911 Kings Highway S Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034

Phone: 856.553.1355



Note to Editors

.For further information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact: Dr. Peter Kelly Owner and Spokesperson Shamrock Medicine Phone: +1 215.585.2342 Email: info (at) shamrock medicine (dot) com.

.The practice accepts various insurance plans, including Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBS, Independence BCBS, Humana, Medicare, and United Insurances. Please visit their website for more details on accepted insurances and services provided.

End of Press Release.

Dr. Peter Kelly

Shamrock Medicine

+1 215-585-2342

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Shamrock Medicine Adds Board-Certified Physician Assistant William Brewer at Philadelphia and Chestnut Hill Locations News Provided By SEO India October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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