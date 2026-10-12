Tyson & Mendes Expands Texas Footprint With New Austin Office, New Partners, And Elevations

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

New Austin office led by Jennifer Akre, joined by Barrie Beer and Allison Vann; Thera Cooper and Brennon Gamblin are elevated to lead Dallas and Lubbock offices

- Jennifer Akre

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today the opening of its newest office in Austin, Texas, along with new appointments and elevations across the state. Jennifer Akre has been named Branch Office Managing Partner of the new Austin office, and is joined by incoming Partners Barrie Beer and Allison Vann and Senior Counsel Amber Dunten. The firm concurrently announced the elevations of Thera Cooper to Dallas Branch Office Managing Partner and Brennon Gamblin to Lubbock Branch Office Managing Partner.

The moves, which come in response to the complexity of Texas' litigation landscape and increasing client demand, further the firm's strategic growth and satisfy articulated client need. Through the expanded team of experienced litigators and elevations of proven leaders, Tyson & Mendes is uniquely positioned to stop the growing threat of Nuclear Verdicts® across the state.

Jennifer Akre previously served as Branch Office Managing Partner of the firm's Houston, Dallas, and Lubbock offices after joining the firm in 2023, and continues to lead the Houston office. "I am thrilled to lead the Austin office during such an exciting period of growth for Tyson & Mendes and to support the well-deserved elevations of Thera and Brennon to lead our Dallas and Lubbock offices, respectively," said Akre.

Joining Akre in Austin as new Partners are Barrie Beer and Allison Vann. Beer brings more than three decades of experience in handling complex litigation matters across the state. In addition to her extensive litigation experience, Ms. Beer is a highly sought-after leader and speaker across the insurance defense industry. Vann focuses her practice on general liability, construction, and transportation matters, and brings a wealth of expertise and jurisdictional familiarity to the team. Incoming Senior Counsel Amber Dunten handles wide-ranging coverage and bad faith matters, both before and during coverage litigation, leveraging more than two decades of experience.

Newly-elevated Dallas Branch Office Managing Partner Thera Cooper was elevated to Partner in 2025 after over a decade of experience handling complex fire/flood subrogation, commercial, product liability, dram shop, catastrophic personal injury, real estate, and construction litigation and appeals. Known for her incisive motions practice and pragmatic approach, Cooper distinguished herself early on as a stand-out litigator and leader.

Brennon Gamblin, the firm's new Lubbock Branch Office Managing Partner, joined the firm in 2025, bringing an unparalleled trial record after spending more than 20 years specializing in trial and appellate work throughout the state. Gamblin is a strategic and effective advocate, routinely brought in to try high-exposure matters requiring finesse, creativity, and balance.

“Our Texas presence has grown tremendously, and with it, our clients' needs. I am thrilled to welcome Barrie Beer and Allison Vann to our new Austin office to serve our clients with the excellence for which they are known,” said National Managing Partner Cayce Lynch.“Jennifer's leadership has paved the way for our expansion in the state, and we are so grateful to her, along with Thera and Brennon for guiding our Texas teams to continued success.”

Founding Partner Bob Tyson echoed Lynch:“Thera Cooper and Brennon Gamblin are exactly the kind of litigators and leaders we want at Tyson & Mendes. Their thoroughness, dedication, and commitment to winning sets them apart. We cannot wait to see where our Texas teams go next.”

Cooper said,“I am honored to step into this next chapter with our Dallas teams, and look forward to continuing to serve our clients and advance the industry. The Tyson & Mendes difference is rooted in creativity and care, and I look forward to leading in a place whose values align with my own.”

Gamblin added,“Tyson & Mendes is a place where excellence is cultivated. Our commitment to leveling up is apparent in everything we do, from The ApexSM to our mentorship and culture. I am excited to lead our Lubbock team and contribute to the firm's continued growth.”

The ApexSM is the firm's trial-tested, data-backed blueprint for the defense to stop Nuclear Verdicts®, first unveiled in the bestselling book Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex – Break the Pattern, the sequel to Nuclear Verdicts®: Defending Justice for All.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 22 states with 29 offices nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2026 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, shortlisted for the PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award, and have an extensive trial bench of attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026, and Super Lawyers. The firm has also developed a spinoff consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting, aimed at equipping carriers and counsel with the education, collaboration, and expertise needed to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation.

For more information, visit .

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The ApexSM, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit .

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Tyson & Mendes Expands Texas Footprint with New Austin Office, New Partners, and Elevations News Provided By Tyson & Mendes, LLP October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law



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