Graphene-X's All Rounder Pants Return In Two Builds, Funded On Kickstarter In 27 Minutes

All Rounder Urban & Adventure Pants by Graphene-X

All Rounder Urban Pants

All Rounder Adventure Pants

Both pants share a 200 g/m2 graphene-integrated, four-way stretch fabric with a PFAS-free water-repellent finish. Available in Black and Dark Navy.

- Jorge Barros, Founder and CEO, Graphene-XHONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Graphene-X, the Hong Kong performance apparel brand building clothing around graphene and other advanced materials, has launched All Rounder Urban and All Rounder Adventure Pants on Kickstarter. The campaign reached its funding goal 27 minutes after going live on October 8 and passed its $100,000 stretch goal in 60 hours. It now stands at more than $115,000 pledged from over 550 backers, over 90% of whom have backed a previous Graphene-X campaign.Four years of feedback, one new fabric. The original All Rounder Pants launched on Kickstarter in 2022 and hold a 4.8 out of 5 rating across hundreds of verified reviews. Owners wore them on flights, commutes and trails, and sent back two requests: more warmth when the temperature drops, and a cut that works in the office. Both led back to the fabric. The new shell weighs 200 g/m2, nearly twice the original's 105 g/m2, and is made from 92% graphene-integrated nylon and 8% spandex.Graphene in the yarn. Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms, first isolated at the University of Manchester in 2004 in work that earned the 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics. In these pants it is integrated into the nylon yarn itself, so it stays in the fiber wash after wash. In external lab testing, the fabric spreads heat to even out temperature and resists abrasion, and the graphene fiber suppresses the bacteria that cause odor. The fabric is rated UPF 50+. A PFAS-free finish beads water and, in external lab testing, still repels it at close to full strength after 80 washes.Two builds. All Rounder Urban keeps six pockets inside a straight-leg cut, four of them zippered, with a concealed waist adjuster, so phone, passport and wallet stay closed in through airport security and on the train. All Rounder Adventure puts its storage on the outside: a magnetic-flap cargo pocket with a 10K waterproof membrane for phone and documents, a full-zip cargo with a mesh organizer, calf vents, and knee-to-cuff zips that let the lower legs come off over shoes. A color-coded zip marks which leg goes on which side. Both pants share four-way stretch, a gusseted crotch, an extendable inseam and YKK zippers.Field-tested underground. Before launch, Jorge Barros, Graphene-X's founder field tested the All Rounder Adventure Pants through Hang Son Doong in Vietnam, the largest known cave passage in the world, in its final fabric and pattern: six days of river crossings, wet limestone climbs and constant humidity."The original All Rounder was built for warm days and travel. Four years of feedback came down to two requests: hold up in the cold, and look right in a meeting. Both answers started with the fabric. We nearly doubled its weight, kept the graphene in the yarn, and built two pants from it. Urban keeps everything out of sight. Adventure puts everything within reach," said Jorge Barros, Founder and CEO of Graphene-X."More than 90% of the people backing this campaign have backed us before. When people come back for a fifteenth campaign, it tells you the gear from the first fourteen held up," Barros added.Pricing and availability. All Rounder Urban (retail $159) and All Rounder Adventure (retail $199) are on Kickstarter until November 6, 2026. Super Early Bird pricing starts at $114 for Urban and $139 for Adventure, with bundles up to 35% off retail while those rewards last. Both pants come in Black and Dark Navy; backers choose size, colorway and inseam in the post-campaign survey. Delivery is scheduled for April 2027. Campaign page:About Graphene-X. Founded in Hong Kong in 2019, Graphene-X engineers performance apparel and gear around graphene, aerogel and boron nitride, with proprietary technologies including GRAPHTHERMALTM, GRAPHCOOLTM, GRAPHINSULATETM and I (Weather Adaptive Insulation). Before this campaign, the brand ran 14 successful Kickstarter campaigns, raising more than $3 million from over 30,000 backers in 100+ countries, with zero failed campaigns.Its I AeroGraph Puffer Jacket received the ISPO Innovation Prize 2024, Graphene-X was named GearJunkie Gear of the Year 2024, and the brand has been featured by WIRED, Forbes and the Financial Times. Graphene-X is certified by the Advanced Carbons Council, and its products hold a 4.7 out of 5 average across more than 2,400 verified reviews. More at graphene-x.Media contact Gigi, Growth & Press, Graphene-X....

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Graphene-X's All Rounder Pants Return in Two Builds, Funded on Kickstarter in 27 Minutes News Provided By Graphene-X October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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