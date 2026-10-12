From Broadway To Wall Street: Lisa Morris Reveals Why It's Never Too Late To Reinvent Yourself In 'Can You Rollerskate?'

Lisa Morris, entrepreneur, investor and author of Can You Rollerskate?: It's Never Too Late to Learn New Tricks, inspires readers to embrace change and reinvent themselves at any stage of life.

"Can You Rollerskate?" shares candid stories, practical wisdom and unexpected life lessons about finding the courage to pursue new opportunities, available Nov. 2.

Endorsed by David“Big Papi” Ortiz, Medal of Honor recipient Col. Jack Jacobs and Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, this guide to reinvention debuts November 2

- Lisa Morris, Author, "Can Your Rollerskate?"

NEW YORK, DC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What do Broadway, Wall Street, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and military service have in common? According to author, investor, and former Broadway performer Lisa Morris, the answer is simple: success is about having the courage to get moving.

In her highly anticipated new book, "Can You Rollerskate?: It's Never Too Late to Learn New Tricks," available for pre-order ahead of its November 2, 2026 release, Morris delivers an entertaining, deeply personal, and practical guide to reinventing yourself at any age.

Her core mantra: Show Up. Say Yes. Start Moving.

Part memoir and part motivational playbook, "Can You Rollerskate?" chronicles Morris's unique journey across seemingly unrelated industries, from performing on national and international Broadway tours to building and selling a business, handling travel for A-List celebrities, running a family office and leading philanthropic efforts. Morris self-describes herself as a "truffle pig," with an eye for gold and a snout for dirt.

Along the way, Morris discovered that the most valuable skills aren't found on a résumé; they are forged through adversity, curiosity, authentic relationships, and the willingness to step into the unknown. "Careers change. Relationships end. Plans collapse. Sometimes we choose to change our lives; sometimes life makes the choice for us," Morris writes.

Through hilarious mishaps, painful setbacks, and inspiring stories of other ordinary people who made extraordinary pivots, Morris challenges readers to abandon limiting assumptions, recognize their transferable talents, and embrace unexpected opportunities.

The book explores:

** Resilience and Reinvention, Navigating career transitions when life throws a curveball. Recovering from heartbreak, grief, and personal setbacks.

** Transferable Mastery: Translating creative passions into sustainable business success. Discovering hidden skills you do not recognize in yourself.

** Purpose Beyond Self: Finding strength through service, community, and meaningful connections.

** Idealism to Pragmatism- learning to abandon ego and idealism in favor of pragmatism and finding common ground with those you disagree with.

A 'Grand Slam' of Endorsements

Few debut motivational books arrive with praise from such a diverse cross-section of American leaders:

David "Big Papi" Ortiz, three-time World Series Champion, Baseball Hall of Famer and philanthropist, declares: "Lisa hit a grand slam with this one."

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, CEO of the House of Vanderbilt family office, calls it "a beautiful and inspiring book" about transforming creativity into business while preserving one's artistic identity.

Col. Jack Jacobs, retired U.S. Army Officer and Medal of Honor recipient, describes the book as "a splendid work," emphasizing its powerful message about leadership and service to others.

Mike Shildt, former MLB Manager of the Year for the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres, praises its relatable lessons about adapting under pressure.

Beyond inspiring readers, Morris's book extends directly into impact: 100 percent of author profits from the book will support Bridging the Gap, a nonprofit organization serving veterans, through a specific program that matches rescue dogs with those who have served our country. Supporting people and animals simultaneously is her mission.

Availability & Pre-Orders

"Can You Rollerskate?: It's Never Too Late to Learn New Tricks" is available for pre-order now across all major booksellers ahead of its official release on November 2, 2026. Pre-order here.

About Lisa Morris

Lisa Morris is an author, entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, finance executive, and former Broadway touring performer. Drawing on her unconventional journey and passion for human potential, she champions personal reinvention, resilience, and purposeful living. "Can You Rollerskate?" is her debut book-a celebration of courage, adaptability, and the limitless possibilities of beginning again.

John H Arundel

Perdicus Communications

+1 703-963-4191

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From Broadway to Wall Street: Lisa Morris Reveals Why It's Never Too Late to Reinvent Yourself in 'Can You Rollerskate?' News Provided By Perdicus Communications October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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