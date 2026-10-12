TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL SNEAKER DAY, LUXURY SNEAKER SERVICE SNEAKKY KLEAN OPENED ITS NEW LOCATION IN BROOKLYN

New York, Oct. 9, 2026 - Devonn Vidal, Founder and CEO of Sneakky Klean, and Alfredo Figueroa, Managing Director, cut the ceremonial ribbon at the opening of the business's new Brooklyn location. (Photo credit: Mark Doyle)

The Sought After Provider of High-End Leather Cleaning and Restoration Opened in the Historically Rich and Culturally Vibrant Bedford-Stuyvesant Neighborhood

- Devonn Vidal, CEO and Founder of Sneakky KleanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sneakky Klean, a premium sneaker cleaning and restoration service opened the doors of its second New York City location at 1211 Fulton St. in Brooklyn, today, Friday, Oct. 9. To mark the grand opening, customers who stopped by the Brooklyn store received a free sneaker care package. To celebrate National Sneaker Day there was an open house from 5–8 p.m. with music, festivities and community. Signature Cleanings were marked down to $24.99 (in-store only, for a savings of $10.00) at all locations for the weekend.The grand opening of the Brooklyn location makes this the fifth Sneakky Klean location to open since 2019, and the second store to open in New York City. Founded in 2019 by Devonn Vidal, Sneakky Klean has quickly evolved from a single concept into a recognized brand with a scalable franchise system and locations in Miami, Saskatoon, Canada, Manhattan, Sunrise, Fla., and now Brooklyn.The borough's playgrounds, basketball courts, and hip-hop scene over the last 50 years have turned sneakers from athletic gear into cultural currency, and Fulton Street is one of New York City's busiest retail corridors, making this location a top choice for the store.“Brooklyn has always been at the forefront of global sneaker culture, and opening Sneakky Klean on Fulton Street, in the heart of Bed-Stuy, is an exciting next step in our journey,” said Devonn Vidal, Founder and CEO of Sneakky Klean.“Sneakers are now a multi-billion-dollar global industry, and Brooklyn collectors are among the most active sneaker consumers. Sneakky Klean's new location in Brooklyn is a testament to our commitment to the culture.”Prices traditionally start at $34.99 for a Signature Klean which tackles dirt, grime and stains on the entire shoe, to a more meticulous high-end cleaning tailored to delicate materials and intricate designs. Rare designer and luxury sneakers will cost more and can climb into the hundreds of dollars. Sneakky Klean also offers a Sneakerhead Membership, a subscription service where clients pay $60 monthly for the cleaning of two pairs. The team also expertly services formal shoes, handbags and a wide range of leather accessories.Vidal came up with the idea for Sneakky Klean in 2017. A long-time sneakerhead, he was in search of someone to properly clean and service his extensive and valuable collection of sneakers. After some initial research, it became clear that the level of service he was looking for wasn't available, so he piloted a startup close to home in Miami, and the response was undeniable. Sneakky Klean officially launched in Miami in 2019, along with the SNKY mobile app and a drop off location in Fort Lauderdale.Vidal's vision was always to establish a Sneakky Klean location in every major global city, and as the company's popularity grew in Miami, he knew it was time to expand. In 2022, the service launched in Europe with the opening of an outpost in Zurich, Switzerland. Two years later, a third location was opened in Saskatoon, Canada. These stores demonstrated the ability to successfully replicate the business model around the world and led to the opening of the Manhattan store in February 2026, and a franchise model to expand its footprint and bring professional sneaker care to markets nationwide.In the U.S., the SNKY app is available on both iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play Store) and boasts a forward integration with Uber as a pickup and delivery partner enabling customers to schedule services at their convenience. Customers who are not based in Miami, Zurich or New York, can work with the team to ship their shoes to the nearest location.# # #Note to Editors:Sneakky Klean Manhattan location is located at 342 7th Ave. and is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sundays are by appointment only.Sneakky Klean Brooklyn is located at 1211 Fulton St. and is open from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sundays are by appointment only.About Sneakky KleanDevonn Vidal launched Sneakky Klean in Miami in 2019. Now, with five locations - Miami, Saskatoon, Manhattan, Sunrise, Fla., and Brooklyn, New York - and over 50,000 pairs of luxury sneakers serviced, Sneakky Klean aims to support sustainability in the sneaker sector through offering high-quality services that leverage eco-friendly practices and prolong the lifespan of sneakers. As a responsible business, Sneakky Klean inspires a culture of sneaker care and sustainability that positively supports customers and the planet through innovative and eco-friendly cleaning methods.For Franchise Inquiries:Demi Anselm...Media Inquiries

Leah Watkins-Hall

Communications by HALL

+1 862-333-6373

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TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL SNEAKER DAY, LUXURY SNEAKER SERVICE SNEAKKY KLEAN OPENED ITS NEW LOCATION IN BROOKLYN News Provided By Communications by HALL October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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