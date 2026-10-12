Celeredge Now Available In Microsoft Marketplace

Celeredge, the AI Operating System for audit, assessment and advisory.

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy the Celeredge agentic system through Microsoft Marketplace to accelerate business transformation.

- Vignesh Chandran

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Celeredge Inc today announced the availability of its Audit & Advisory Operating System in Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Celeredge customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

Celeredge is the agentic execution layer that helps audit and advisory firms automate consulting delivery, industrialize practice intelligence, and amplify consultant impact. The platform offers more than 80 assessment and advisory frameworks spanning data strategy, cybersecurity, AI governance, risk management, compliance, and healthcare, among others, with the ability to compile practice-specific flows. The result for users: AI-powered

assessments and evidence-grounded recommendations for operational teams, plus board-ready presentations.

“We built Celeredge to help organizations and consulting teams deliver better outcomes faster by combining expert methodologies with AI-driven execution,” said Vignesh Chandran, Founder and CEO of Celeredge.“Our availability through Microsoft Marketplace makes it easier for customers to adopt a scalable, secure platform that industrializes assessment, compliance, and advisory delivery.”

“We're pleased to welcome Celeredge to Microsoft Marketplace,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing.“Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products.”

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

Celeredge is the operating system for consulting and advisory work. It turns expert frameworks into seamless software: connect your organization's documents and data, run a framework assessment scored against real evidence, and produce the analysis, recommendations, and board-ready deliverables that normally take weeks of manual effort.

Karthik Subramanian

Celeredge Inc.

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Celeredge Now Available in Microsoft Marketplace News Provided By Celeredge Inc October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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