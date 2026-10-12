The Pediatric Orthopedic Center Congratulates Dr. Alexandra D'agostini On Earning ABOS Certification

Dr. Alexandra D'Agostini, MD

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- Dr. Mark Rieger, Founding Partner & Senior PhysicianMORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Pediatric Orthopedic Center (TPOC) is proud to congratulate pediatric orthopedic surgeon Alexandra D'Agostini, MD, on achieving board certification from the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS).With Dr. D'Agostini's certification, The Pediatric Orthopedic Center's team of orthopedic surgeons is now fully board-certified by the ABOS, reflecting the practice's continued commitment to providing children and adolescents with highly specialized orthopedic care.“Dr. D'Agostini is an exceptionally trained and highly skilled pediatric orthopedic surgeon, and we are very proud to congratulate her on achieving board certification,” said Dr. Mark Rieger, founding partner and senior physician at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center.“This achievement reflects her dedication to her patients, her profession and the highest standards of orthopedic care. She has been an outstanding addition to our team, and we are fortunate to have her caring for children and families throughout our community.”ABOS board certification is a voluntary process through which orthopedic surgeons demonstrate that they have met the Board's standards for education, clinical practice and professional competency. The certification process includes written and oral examinations, evaluation of a surgeon's clinical cases and peer review.Specialized Pediatric Orthopedic Care:Dr. D'Agostini is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon with subspecialty interests in neuromuscular disorders, including cerebral palsy, as well as trauma, fractures and adolescent sports injuries.She earned her medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C., graduating in the top 10 percent of her class. Dr. D'Agostini completed her orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Illinois Chicago, followed by a pediatric orthopedic surgery fellowship at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.Dr. D'Agostini is accepting new patients at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center.About The Pediatric Orthopedic Center:For nearly 40 years, The Pediatric Orthopedic Center has provided specialized orthopedic care for children and adolescents throughout New Jersey. TPOC's physicians treat a wide range of pediatric orthopedic conditions, including sports injuries, fractures, scoliosis, hip disorders, clubfoot, neuromuscular conditions, and complex orthopedic disorders. The practice emphasizes evidence-based, non-operative care whenever possible while offering advanced minimally invasive and surgical treatments when necessary.

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The Pediatric Orthopedic Center Congratulates Dr. Alexandra D'Agostini on Earning ABOS Certification News Provided By 9Sail October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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