Omnicom Publishes Comprehensive Guide To Delivering 1:1 Personalization At Scale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Omnicom has released a new whitepaper titled“The Personalization Paradox: Why Most Brands Still Can't Deliver 1:1 at Scale.” Published through Omnicom's Adobe Practice, it examines why heavy investment in personalization technology has not produced individualized customer experiences. It also outlines a three-layer architecture to close the gap. Omnicom reports that brands and agencies that standardize workflows and connect their systems are completing projects up to 40% faster.Brands have invested heavily in customer data platforms (CDPs), data management platforms (DMPs), and martech stacks, yet Omnicom notes that most customers still receive generic experiences. The company attributes the gap to fragmented architecture, covering both the technical infrastructure that connects systems and resolves customer identity and the organizational design that governs it.Disconnected Systems Leave Customer Data Unused Across IndustriesOmnicom finds the same structural breakdown across retail and CPG, media and entertainment, financial services, healthcare, travel and hospitality, manufacturing, and high tech. Examples include:Healthcare: Health systems send broadcast appointment reminders to patients with detailed care histories in the EHR because clinical and marketing systems were never connected.Financial services: Retail, wealth, and business banking divisions each hold separate records for the same individual, so no team can personalize across the full relationship.Travel and hospitality: Loyalty programs send the same promotional email to every member because the loyalty system and delivery platform do not share a customer key.Unresolved Identity Turns One Customer Into FiveOmnicom identifies identity resolution as the most critical gap. A single customer can appear as a newsletter subscriber, a loyalty member, an anonymous device ID, a CRM contact, and an offline event record. Without resolved identity, systems treat each record as a separate person, and personalization engines receive contradictory signals about who they are serving. Omnicom notes that adding more data sources or point solutions compounds the fragmentation when identity remains unresolved.Real-Time Profiles Close the Lag in Batch PersonalizationOmnicom reports that most personalization still runs on batch processing, with segments built yesterday and behavioral signals processed from last week. A real-time CDP updates the customer profile as behavior occurs, so personalization can respond at the moment of engagement. In a batch model, for instance, a travel brand may send an offer for a flight the customer booked days earlier.A Three-Layer Architecture Builds Personalization on Unified IdentityOmnicom's framework rests on three interdependent layers:Identity and data unification: Disparate data sources connect into a single, resolved customer record.Personalization orchestration: Unified data informs the right message, creative variant, and channel for each individual at the moment of engagement.Privacy and governance: Regional regulations and individual consent apply across every data point and message.Omnicom emphasizes that the layers build on one another, with identity as the foundation. The company points to its integration with Adobe, in which Adobe Real-Time CDP, creative production, and campaign orchestration operate on connected infrastructure. Performance data then feeds back into the profile to refine the next interaction.Marketing, data, and technology leaders can download the full whitepaper, including seven industry use cases, a phased implementation roadmap, and ROI outcomes, on Omnicom's Adobe Practice website.About OmnicomOmnicom (NYSE:OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni and its proprietary data and identity, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world‐class agency brands, exceptional talent, and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to address clients' most critical growth priorities. For more information, visit .About Omnicom's Adobe PracticeOmnicom's Adobe Practice brings together Adobe-certified experts and marketing transformation leaders from across Omnicom's Connected Capabilities. The practice draws on Omnicom agencies including Credera, Critical Mass, RAPP, and Acxiom, along with specialized teams in martech, data science, AI, and transformation. For more information, visit .

Megan Cacioppo

Omnicom

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Omnicom Publishes Comprehensive Guide to Delivering 1:1 Personalization at Scale News Provided By Omnicom October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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