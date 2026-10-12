Business Reporter: Model Analysis Is Key To Making AI Work In Virtual Construction

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) How the vetting of VC and AI tools can contribute to the success of real-world building projects

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, commercial construction company Clune talks about how virtual construction is transforming architecture, engineering and construction by allowing teams to model, test and improve buildings digitally before work begins, reducing errors, costs and safety risks. Over the past three decades, digital tools including BIM, AutoCAD and Revit have revolutionised how buildings are designed. A building's materials, dimensions, geometry and other information can be stored in a single model, giving stakeholders a shared and accurate view of the project. Clients can also see and explore a building before construction starts.Virtual construction takes this further by modelling how the building will actually be assembled. Teams can identify clashes, test tolerances, determine installation sequences and resolve spatial conflicts before workers arrive on site. Changes that might once have required expensive redesign and rework can be made digitally, often with minimal impact on cost or schedule. The benefits extend to safety. By planning installation methods virtually, potential hazards can be identified before work starts.Clune Construction has emerged as a technology gatekeeper, testing and vetting emerging VC and AI tools before they are deployed. This is increasingly important as AI enters construction, automating model analysis and identifying design inaccuracies that humans might miss. Successful deployment depends on rigorous testing. AI is only as effective as the data and models it works with, making validation essential to ensuring that new technology solves problems rather than creating new ones.To learn more about how Clune can help you make the right choices when planning a new construction project and selecting virtual construction tools, read the article.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About CluneClune is a national, employee-owned general contractor, with more than 1,300 talented professionals located in eight offices across the U.S. Since 1997, it has been providing construction management services for some of the most respected companies in the world. Guided by a strict ethical code, Clune works collaboratively to pursue clients' perfect projects, earning recognition as both a trusted partner and a great place to work.

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Business Reporter: Model analysis is key to making AI work in virtual construction News Provided By Business Reporter October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Telecommunications



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