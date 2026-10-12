Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management.

Braden Business Systems Earns 2027 Kyocera Gold Partner Recognition

Recognition reflects Braden's continued commitment to customer service, office technology, and strategic partnerships.

- Erik Braden, Managing Partner at Braden Business Systems

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Braden Business Systems is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a 2027 Gold Partner by Kyocera, a leader in office equipment manufacturing, marking another important achievement in the company's longstanding commitment to providing businesses with reliable office technology and exceptional service.

The Kyocera Gold Partner designation recognizes Braden's continued success as a Kyocera partner and reflects the expertise, service and customer relationships that have helped make Braden a trusted technology partner for organizations throughout the Midwest.

“Being recognized as a Kyocera Gold Partner is an honor and a reflection of the work our entire team puts in every day,” said Erik Braden, Managing Partner at Braden Business Systems.“Kyocera has been an important partner in our ability to provide customers with dependable technology and solutions that support their larger business goals. This recognition reinforces what we value most: strong partnerships, exceptional service and doing what is right for our customers.”

Founded in 1989, Braden Business Systems has evolved from an office equipment provider into a comprehensive technology partner offering Managed Print Services, Managed IT Services, cybersecurity, document management, and AI solutions. Throughout that evolution, Braden has maintained its commitment to local decision-making, responsive service, and long-term customer relationships. As a company within a community, leadership through loyalty and building relationships is a key part of what drives Braden's presence in the community and business of technology.

The 2027 Kyocera Gold Partner designation also builds upon Braden's history of industry recognition, including its previous designation as a Kyocera Platinum Top Tier Dealer, along with recognition as the #1 Managed Service Provider in Indiana on the Channel Futures MSP 501, an ENX Magazine Elite Dealer and a CEO Juice World Class Service Award recipient.

“For us, an award like this is not the finish line,” Erik Braden added.“It raises the standard. Our responsibility is to continue earning that recognition through the experience we provide our customers every day.”

As Braden looks toward 2027, the company will continue investing in strategic partnerships like Kyocera while expanding the technologies and services that help customers reduce costs, increase efficiency, mitigate risk and prepare their businesses for what comes next.

About Braden Business Systems

Braden Business Systems is a business technology provider specializing in managed IT services, cybersecurity, office technology, document management, and AI solutions. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, Braden serves mid-market organizations throughout Indiana and the Chicago market. Braden is ranked #1 in Indiana and #116 worldwide on the Channel Futures MSP 501.

Braden has recently earned the Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking of #116 worldwide and #1 in Indiana & Chicago for Exceptional Managed IT Services as well as earning their Executive of the Year award. Braden has also received the MSP Today Product of the Year Award for the SmartOps Managed Services platform; Business Intelligence Group's Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Leadership; and been given the CEO Juice World Class Service Award for customer excellence. Braden has been placed on the Indiana Chamber's Top Ten Business list; named a Purpose Leadership Award Finalist and a MSP Titans of the Industry Owner Under 40 Finalist. Braden also received the MPSA Leadership Award and was bestowed ENX Magazine's Elite Dealer status.

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Braden Business Systems Earns 2027 Kyocera Gold Partner Recognition News Provided By Braden Business Systems October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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