Proteus Industries Introduces 8500XT Series Extreme-Temperature Fluid Flow Meters

New intelligent flow meters deliver accurate, reliable measurement from -100 to 200 °C for advanced semiconductor processes and other industrial applications.

MT. VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Proteus Industries, a leader in flow management solutions, announces the introduction of the 8500XT Series of intelligent, extreme-temperature flow meters engineered to perform across an exceptionally wide temperature range of -100 to 200 °C (-148 to 392 °F). The 8500XT Series delivers the accuracy and reliability required by systems that monitor and control fluids at temperature extremes such as etch and deposition processes.The 8500XT Series accurately measures and monitors not only water but also a broad range of advanced heat-transfer fluids increasingly used in leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing processes.Extreme Temperatures with Viscosity Compensation8500XT Series products feature a fully welded, leak-tight flow sensor with two available fitting sealing options to cover its operational temperature range. Customers may choose SAE fittings and specify O-rings that are rated for their temperature and fluid combinations, or, for more extreme conditions, elastomer-free VCR fittings can be selected to eliminate O-ring seals entirely.Proteus' proprietary fluid-specific viscosity compensation ensures accurate measurement over the range of applicable fluid temperatures for which fluid viscosity changes might otherwise cause a drop-off in measurement accuracy. A user may select from a library of fluid viscosity profiles or even create one themselves via the Proteus FluidVisionTM Utilities software.Compact Footprint with Remote ElectronicsFor extreme-temperature applications, the compact flow sensor is designed to be installed in a controlled enclosure, such as a water box, along with other components that might go into a fab subfloor and be subjected to extreme fluid temperatures. The remote electronics hub mounts separately outside, protected from direct exposure to extreme temperatures.According to Philip Frausto, Director of Sales and Marketing for Proteus Industries,“Proteus created the 8500XT to fill a void for a compact, accurate, extreme temperature fluid sensor for advanced semiconductor systems. It is a cost-effective solution for reliable thermal control of etch and deposition processes.”Key Features- Wide temperature range: -100 to 200 °C (-148 to 392 °F)- Advanced thermal fluid support: OpteonTM, Galden, NovecTM, Fluorinert, and more- Automatic viscosity compensation for accurate measurement across fluid types and temperatures- Integrated flow and temperature monitoring with independent, configurable relay alarms- Fully welded, leak-tight sensor with optional elastomer-free VCR connections- Compact sensor with remote electronics hub for installation flexibility in harsh environments- Flow ranges: 1.9–19 LPM (0.5–5.0 GPM) available now; 3.0–30 LPM (0.8–8.0 GPM) coming soon- Remote electronics options: Analog single-sensor hub available now; EtherCAT networked hub (up to 3 sensors) planned- FluidVisionTM Utilities software for setup, configuration, monitoring, and control- Industry-leading 5-year warrantyAvailabilityThe 8500XT Series is available for purchase today. For more information, visit .About Proteus Industries Inc.Proteus Industries Inc. is a leading manufacturer of precision flow sensors and flow meters for industrial, medical, semiconductor, and OEM applications. With decades of engineering expertise, Proteus designs and manufactures high-quality, reliable flow-measurement solutions built to meet the demands of complex and evolving systems.

Philip Frausto

Proteus Industries, Inc

+1 650-448-3285

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Proteus Industries Introduces 8500XT Series Extreme-Temperature Fluid Flow Meters News Provided By Proteus Industries, Inc October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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