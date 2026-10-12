MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- United States Sports Performance Training (USSPT) has been named a 2026 Best of Texas Award winner in the Sports Leagues, Camps & Clinics category. The award recognizes the Lewisville facility for putting skills, practice, and measurable growth back at the center of sports for adults and youth.USSPT is an adult-first multi-sport training center that also serves youth. It is not a rec league with extra branding. It is a practice house: clinics, assessments, private lessons, club-style practices, open play, and measurable skill plans under one roof. Basketball, volleyball, soccer, pickleball, and more; year-round, not as a side offering that disappears when youth seasons take the gym, but as the core of the business.Athletes begin with an objective skills assessment, then enter programs matched to their level. Progress is tracked like a karate belt: jersey color by skill, not age. The model is built for the athlete who wants confidence, form, and a place that takes the game seriously.“This award is not about a trophy on the wall. It is proof that training still matters,” said founder and owner Jordan Wendelken, a former professional volleyball player and internationally recognized skills coach.“Once youth sports end, most people are left with leagues, pickup, and kid's coaches who were never trained to teach skills. We built USSPT as a sports revolution for the everyday athlete; win practices, and you win games. #BeYourBest is not a slogan. It is the work.”Looking ahead, USSPT will continue expanding clinics, club programs, open play, and additional Texas locations while keeping skills development as the standard. Programs and rentals can be booked through the USSPT app or at usspt.For more information click here!

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USSPT Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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