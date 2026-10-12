BARRETT BERGMANN HOME X BALDWIN HARDWARE ANNOUNCE A NEW COLLABORATION

BBH's new Custom Bath Vanities offer endless possibilities for designers to create customized bath cabinets in a range of sizes, colors, materials, and with signature hardware.

BBH's partnership with Baldwin Hardware will premier Custom Vanities, created in collaboration with four talented designers -Elissa Grayer, Kesha Franklin, Jennie Bishop, and Alex Purcell.

Join BBH co-founders Kyle Barrett and Dwayne Bergmann for an intimate meet and greet alongside four celebrated designers who each brought their distinct point of view to a one-of-a-kind vanity design.

Barrett Bergmann Home dazzles trade buyers with an exclusive collection of bespoke designs: including highly stylized Bath Vanities, a Custom Bedding Program with luxurious Linens, Pillows, and Throws, a curated variety of real-touch Floral Arrangements,

Accumulating decades of collective experience, and a shared passion for design, award-winning designers Dwayne Bergmann and Kyle Barrett, co-founded Barrett Bergmann Home presents a new breed of trade brands created“By Designers, for Designers.”

The creators of Barrett Bergmann Home will debut Signature Perspectives from Four Renowned Designers featuring their collaboration with Baldwin Hardware.

- BBH Co-founders, Dwayne Bergmann & Kyle BarrettFORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The creators of Barrett Bergmann Home will debut Signature Perspectives from Four Renowned Designers featuring their collaboration with Baldwin Hardware putting the possibilities of customization on full display.For the past four consecutive High Point Markets Barrett Bergmann Home (BBH) have dazzled trade buyers with an exclusive collection of bespoke designs: including highly stylized Bath Vanities, a Custom Bedding Program with luxurious Linens, Pillows, and Throws, a curated variety of real-touch Floral Arrangements, an expansive suite of Home Fragrances, Decorative Accessories, Candles, Objects and more for luxury home and bath.Founded by award-winning designers Dwayne Bergmann and Kyle Barrett, Barrett Bergmann Home presents a new breed of trade brands created“By Designers, for Designers.” Accumulating decades of collective experience, and a shared passion for design, BBH's standout products continue to lead the home textiles, home accents, and kitchen & bath industries with their thoughtfully designed collections.Premiering at the Fall High Point Market Oct 17-21, 2026 in IHFC Interhall, Booth #IH207 & 210, Barrett Bergmann Home is allowing designers to "make their mark" with an exclusive designer collection of Custom Bath Vanities. BBH shared their new program was created to fill the gap between off-the-shelf bathroom cabinetry and expensive, time consuming custom millwork, by offering benchmade-in-the-USA, furniture inspired vanities. Featuring semi-customization options, approachable price points, and typical 6–8 week lead times – giving designers the bespoke look their clients expect without having to engineer every piece from scratch. An added distinction and just as importantly, the program moves the vanity out of the contractor or millworker's package and into the designer's purchasing scope, creating a new opportunity for designer markup and profitability. BBH even allows designers to procure the vanity themselves and apply their product markup, turning work they are often already doing into a revenue-generating category.“We look forward to reconnecting with our community and fellow designers, and sharing what's new, while walking market attendees through our new collections,” shared Dwayne Bergmann, Co-Founder Barrett Bergmann Home and President of nationally recognized design firm Dwayne Bergmann Interiors as well as the principal designer of Freestyle Interiors.“BBH's new Custom Bath Vanities -offer endless possibilities for designers to create customized bath cabinets in a range of sizes, colors and materials, with signature nameplates, adding a personalized touch to every project -completely personalizing and fully bringing their luxury bathroom vision to life.”Adding another layer of customization, BBH is excited to unveil details on the official partnership with high-end luxury brand Baldwin Hardware, a leader in architectural hardware for more than 80 years. Known for its high-end, solid brass architectural door and cabinet hardware, forged from solid brass for a heavy, and for their durability, and premium feel, Baldwin Hardware's elevated collections, transforms the everyday into something exceptional. As part of the BBH's Custom Vanity Program, they will offer a curated assortment of go-to Baldwin options, while designers can also select from Baldwin's broader catalog of styles and finishes and order directly through BBH. BBH's team added“Through our partnership with Baldwin Hardware it makes it easier to pair a handcrafted BBH vanity with architectural-quality hardware while keeping the specification process centralized.”BBH's partnership with Baldwin Hardware will premier Custom Vanities, created in collaboration with four talented designers -Elissa Grayer, Kesha Franklin, Jennie Bishop, and Alex Purcell- who have each interpreted a 48-inch vanity through their own creative lens, and feature Baldwin's signature hardware designs on each collection. One vanity from each designer will be produced and on display at the High Point Market.“Barrett Bergmann Home is more than a collection of beautiful products with our name on it, it's a reflection of our trade peers' limitless creativity, and our shared passion for design.” Kyle Barrett, Co-founder of BBH commented.“Together, BBH's benchmade vanities and Baldwin's signature hardware, and the creativity of these bright and talented designs demonstrate just how dramatically scale, color, hardware, and detailing can transform a foundational piece to suit a designer's individual vision. While offering even greater possibilities for creating highly considered, project-specific combinations. Rather than simply showing customers a list of customization options, these concepts demonstrate how dramatically a foundational BBH design can change through choices in finish, color, hardware, and detailing.”On Monday, Oct 19, at 11:30 am in IHFC Interhall, Booth #IH207 & 210, BBH invites market attendees, and the media to Meet the Makers behind their new series of custom vanities. Join BBH co-founders Kyle Barrett and Dwayne Bergmann during High Point Market for an intimate meet and greet alongside Elissa Grayer, Kesha Franklin, Jennie Bishop, and Alex Purcell, four celebrated designers who each brought their distinct point of view to a one-of-a-kind vanity design. Guests will have the opportunity to see the finished pieces on display, hear directly from the designers about their inspiration and creative process, and discover how designer-led customization can be both personal and profitable.Alongside the development of this high profile brand collaboration BBH recently debuted The Edit, a new community channel destination for conversation and connection of designers by designers. The Edit-designed to feature both informational and inspirational features, a free forum where designers can submit burning and critical questions, offering their own practical advice, in an effort for the larger A&D community to find actionable tips for greater design success.Like so many of you, we didn't learn our“trade secrets” in a classroom. We've accumulated them along the way from attending conferences, swapping stories at Market, and keeping our fingers on the pulse of the industry. In creating The Edit, we altruistically wanted to interact with our fellow designers as a source of inspiration and information, with the intention to open a two-way conversation with honest dialogue about what works, what doesn't, favorite resources, horror stories, and everything in between.” Dwayne Bergmann, Co-founder of BBH shared,“Learning through a mutual exchange about what we as designers really want to know about the business of design by having an open, honest, guided conversation. We hope that The Edit will create a community channel that finds answers to design questions and builds a destination for our larger design community to come together.”BBH's website and trade program also offers highly intuitive navigation and powerful project management tools, including the ability to share projects with colleagues and save products to dedicated project folders, streamlining the design process.Discover Barrett Bergmann Home at High Point Market starting on Friday Oct 16, through Wednesday, Oct 21 in the IHFC Building, ground floor Interhall, Booth #IH207 & IH210. Showcasing customizable, highly stylized Bath Vanities, a Custom Bedding Program with luxurious Linens, Throws, Pillows and more, a suite of Home Fragrances, a curated variety of real-touch Floral Arrangements, alongside Decorative Accessories for home and bath. View Barrett Bergmann Home full collection online on the brand's digital storefront at shopbbh where members of the trade can register for an account. Follow Barrett Bergmann Home on Instagram at @BarrettBergmannHome.About Barrett Bergmann HomeBarrett Bergmann Home is a luxury home brand built for designers by designers. Partners and designers, Texas-based Kyle Barrett and Florida-based Dwayne Bergmann have channeled their distinct creative styles to form a unified vision, designed in harmony. Craft your personalized expression of style with their collection of thoughtfully designed furnishings, real touch florals, home fragrances, linens, and decorative accessories for home and bath. The trade-only brand offers custom capabilities, exceptional craftsmanship, and unexpected details. Barrett Bergmann Home products are designed to meet the standards of their discerning peers, alleviating the pain points many designers face when sourcing quality, innovative, and beautiful pieces.

Ann Felstein

Moxie Marketing & Communications

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BARRETT BERGMANN HOME x BALDWIN HARDWARE ANNOUNCE A NEW COLLABORATION News Provided By 24/7 Creative Agency October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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