Sightline Intelligence Launches VISTA Onboard Vision Intelligence Software Platform

Sightline Intelligence

VISTA

New modular architecture simplifies how customers add proven video processing and vision intelligence to mission platforms.

- Jon Atwood, CEO of Sightline IntelligenceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sightline Intelligence, a provider of field-proven vision intelligence for mission-critical defense and unmanned systems, today announced VISTA, its Visual Intelligence & Situational Threat Awareness software platform for onboard vision intelligence. For nearly 20 years, Sightline has provided the onboard video processing and vision intelligence between the camera and the operator's screen. VISTA brings those established capabilities into a new modular structure designed to simplify how customers access and configure them.VISTA's flexible, modular architecture allows OEMs and integrators to deploy a complete solution, from foundational video processing through advanced AI-enabled detection, tracking, and Aided Target Recognition (AiTR), or integrate specific capabilities into their existing architectures. Customers can combine VISTA Core with mission-focused Modules and specialized Extensions, or select individual capabilities to meet their platform, sensor, and mission requirements:- Core: Transforms raw sensor output into mission-ready full motion video through video capture, image stabilization, and encoding, paired with frame-synchronous, MISB-compliant KLV metadata (STANAG 4609).- Multi-Channel: Simultaneously processes multiple video channels, each with its own independent workflow to support multi-sensor configurations.- Refine: Applies image enhancement and corrections to provide clearer, more useful video for operators and downstream analytics.- Detect: Detects objects and motion of interest in real time, including small targets in complex environments.- Track: Maintains precise, low-latency tracking of multiple objects in dynamic environments, reducing operator workload and supporting downstream system integration.- AiTR: Aided Target Recognition uses Athena AI Models to detect and classify objects in real time, identify supported attributes, and prioritize mission-relevant targets.- Forge: Enables customers to add new object classes and refine AI models using their own data, adapting AiTR to evolving mission requirements.- Meridian: Combines AI-powered terrain analysis and optimized route planning to support mission planning and tactical asset deployment.VISTA runs onboard the platform, between the camera and the operator's screen. It can operate on Sightline Edge Vision Processors or a variety of supported third-party processors, including Qualcomm, NXP, and NVIDIA. This gives OEMs and integrators flexibility to deploy VISTA across different platform and compute architectures, with licensing options tailored to their integration requirements.“Defense platforms aren't lacking highly capable cameras or data. The challenge is turning mission video into useful information fast enough to matter,” said Jon Atwood, CEO of Sightline Intelligence.“VISTA brings our proven onboard vision intelligence into a flexible, modular platform, giving OEMs and integrators the freedom to deploy the capabilities they need on the hardware they choose.”Sightline Intelligence is launching VISTA at AUSA Annual 2026, Oct. 12 to 14, in Washington, D.C. Attendees can learn more at the PNDC Pavilion, booth 4325, or by visiting sightlineintelligence/vista.About Sightline IntelligenceSightline Intelligence provides the field-proven, vision-intelligence layer for mission-critical defense, security and unmanned systems. With nearly 20 years of deployment experience, the company combines real-time video processing, motion intelligence, advanced tracking, aided target recognition, geolocation and mission-adaptive AI in an integrated stack optimized for low-SWaP-C environments. Sightline helps OEMs, payload providers, primes, systems integrators and government customers reduce engineering effort, integration complexity, schedule risk and time to market while improving situational awareness and operator decision support across air, ground and maritime applications. For more information, visitMedia ContactMakayla ThomasDirector of MarketingSightline Intelligence...

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Sightline Intelligence Launches VISTA Onboard Vision Intelligence Software Platform News Provided By INDICATE MEDIA October 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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