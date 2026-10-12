RLF Labradors Named 2026 Best Of Kentucky Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CORINTH, KY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RLF Labradors, a family-operated Labrador breeder located on a 60-acre farm in Corinth, has been named a 2026 Best of Kentucky Award winner, recognizing a breeding program centered on healthy dogs, thoughtful practices, and continued support for the families who bring its puppies home.Named after Rich Lea Farm, RLF Labradors raises its puppies as part of the family from birth. With plenty of room to run and play, puppies receive daily interaction and socialization with both adults and children as they prepare for life with their future families. The breeding program focuses on health, temperament, and conformation, with each pairing carefully considered and a limited number of litters planned each year.“We believe that the puppies are a part of our family and continue to support their health and growth far beyond the seven weeks they spend here with us,” RLF Labradors Owner Ginger Richie shared.Every puppy is AKC registered and receives appropriate vaccinations and deworming before leaving the farm. New families also receive AKC registration paperwork, health records, and a toy carrying the litter's scent to help make the transition into a new home more comfortable.That transition isn't where RLF Labradors' involvement ends. The breeder provides lifetime support and encourages families to stay connected through photos and updates as their puppies grow. Questions about helping a new puppy settle in are welcomed long after pickup day.The 2026 Best of Kentucky Award recognizes the care RLF Labradors puts into each litter and every placement. Moving forward, the family remains focused on improving its breeding program with each generation and raising healthy, well-socialized Labradors ready to become beloved members of their new families.For more information, click here.

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