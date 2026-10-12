Revival Research Institute Returns To The SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit 2026

Revival Research at SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit 2026

Revival Research Institute attends SCRS 2026 in Orlando, October 15–18, with Booth #513, expert speaking sessions, and Site Spark Award finalist recognition.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Revival Research Institute is heading back to Orlando, Florida, for the SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit, taking place October 15–18, 2026, at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. The four-day Summit brings together clinical research sites, sponsors, CROs, and industry innovators to discuss the challenges shaping clinical trial execution and the future of site-level research.

For Revival, the Summit is an opportunity to connect with the people working on clinical trials every day, exchange practical perspectives, and build stronger relationships across the research community.

Meet the Revival Team at Booth #513

Attending the Summit? Stop by Booth #513 to connect with the Revival team and talk about what is happening across our research sites, from study operations and patient recruitment to collaboration and emerging opportunities in clinical research.

The Summit provides an opportunity for sponsors, CROs, investigators, and site leaders to share what is working, discuss challenges, and explore approaches that can strengthen clinical trial execution.

Mark Your Calendars: Revival Speaking Sessions

Two members of the Revival team will also be taking the stage during SCRS 2026, bringing site-level perspectives to important conversations across the industry.

Tuesday, October 16 | 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Ask, Don't Assume: Cut25 in Action

Speaker: Naila Aslam, Medical Director

Training burden remains an important consideration for clinical research sites. Through SCRS's Cut25 initiative, the industry is working toward reducing unnecessary training demands while maintaining quality and compliance.

Naila Aslam will share documented outcomes and practical perspectives on what is working, what is not, and why understanding what sites actually need can lead to more effective approaches to training.

Wednesday, October 17 | 1:50 PM – 2:20 PM

Site Spark Award Finalist Presentation

Speaker: Nicole Stiff, Business Development Manager

Revival Research Institute is proud to be named a 2026 Site Spark Award finalist. During the plenary session, Nicole Stiff will join the other finalists to showcase innovative approaches to operationalizing clinical trials.

The recognition reflects Revival's ongoing focus on addressing challenges across recruitment, technology, inclusivity, and clinical trial execution.

Proud to Be a 2026 Site Spark Award Finalist

Being named a Site Spark Award finalist gives Revival an opportunity to share the work taking place across its research network and highlight approaches designed to address real challenges in clinical trial operations.

The recognition also reinforces the importance of continued innovation at the site level and of creating practical solutions that can support stronger research execution.

Three Priorities Guiding Revival at SCRS 2026

For Revival, the Summit is more than four days of presentations and networking. It is an opportunity to focus on three areas that remain central to successful site operations:

Site-Focused:

Conversations should be grounded in what actually makes research sites operate more effectively-not simply what looks good in a presentation.

Collaboration:

Sites, sponsors, and CROs can make greater progress when they address operational challenges together and create stronger lines of communication.

Recognition:

The Site Spark Award finalist recognition provides an opportunity to showcase what forward-thinking site operations can look like and share lessons from the work happening across Revival.

Building Stronger Partnerships Across Clinical Research

The SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit brings together the clinical research community to collaborate, share knowledge, and explore approaches to advancing clinical trials.

For Revival, that means having meaningful conversations with sponsors, CROs, fellow site leaders, and investigators about the issues that affect research at the site level including patient access, site-sponsor communication, training burden, recruitment, and study execution.

The goal is not simply to exchange ideas, but to identify practical approaches and build partnerships that can contribute to stronger clinical trial outcomes for patients.

Looking Forward to Orlando

Revival Research Institute is excited to return to the Global Site Solutions Summit in 2026. From Booth #513 to the educational sessions and Site Spark Award finalist presentation, the Revival team looks forward to four days of conversations, collaboration, and connection with colleagues from across the clinical research community.

Whether it is discussing what is working at research sites, exploring new opportunities, or simply connecting with familiar faces and new voices, Revival looks forward to being part of the conversation shaping what comes next for clinical research.

About Revival Research Institute

Revival Research Institute is a clinical research organization focused on advancing clinical research through patient-centered approaches, operational expertise, and strong industry collaboration. Its research network and teams support clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas while working with sponsors, CROs, investigators, and research professionals to facilitate effective study execution. For More Information:

Nicole Stiff

Revival Research Institute

+1 855-224-7704

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Revival Research at SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit 2026 | Booth #513

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