Eyring Movers Ranked Top Moving Company In Avon Lake And Vermilion By Movebuddha

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Northeast Ohio's 129-year-old family moving company earns top marks across three independent moveBuddha rankings, including long-distance moves within Ohio.

- Brian Yarham, Owner, Eyring MoversAVON LAKE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eyring Movers, a family-owned moving company serving Northeast Ohio since 1897, has been named the top-rated moving company in Avon Lake, Ohio by moveBuddha, the independent moving research and comparison platform. The company also earned the top position in moveBuddha's rankings for Vermilion and was rated the best Avon Lake-based mover for long-distance moves within Ohio.moveBuddha's rankings are built from verified customer reviews, Better Business Bureau ratings, and proximity to each community. In Avon Lake, the platform evaluated 24 local movers using 3,829 verified customer reviews, where the market average score was 4.42 out of 5. Eyring Movers earned a score of 4.5. In Vermilion, moveBuddha compared 15 movers serving the city, drawing on more than 16,000 reviews from across Ohio, and Eyring again ranked first with a 4.5 rating against a market average of 4.38.The third recognition carries particular weight for families relocating across the state. In its analysis of 99 Ohio moving companies, moveBuddha named Eyring Movers the top-rated Avon Lake-based mover for long-distance moves within Ohio, with a score of 4.56 out of 5. For residents moving from the Lake Erie shoreline to Columbus, Cincinnati, or anywhere in between, the ranking reflects the company's ability to deliver the same standard of care on a 200-mile move as on a move across town."Being ranked first by a platform that compares movers for a living is an honor, but what it really reflects is how our crews treat every family on every job," said Brian Yarham, owner of Eyring Movers. "We have been moving Northeast Ohio for 129 years, and our reputation has always been built one customer at a time. These rankings tell us our customers are still seeing that."moveBuddha's review highlights clear communication, careful handling, and transparent deposit expectations as standout qualities. Across roughly 237 reviews, nearly all customer feedback for Eyring Movers is positive, with an average Yelp rating of 4.8.Eyring Movers holds a clean federal safety record as a licensed interstate household goods carrier under USDOT number 120489 and MC number 87872. The company provides local moving, residential moving, long-distance moving, packing and unpacking, senior moving, piano moving, and storage services from four offices in Avon Lake, Lakewood, Strongsville, and Marblehead. Its Marblehead location also supports moves to and from Kelleys Island, Put-in-Bay, and Middle Bass Island, a service few Ohio movers offer.In 2024, Eyring Movers expanded its reach with the acquisition of Dussault Moving Company, a Lakewood mover founded in 1961, which now operates as Eyring Movers Lakewood and serves Lakewood, Rocky River, and Cleveland's near west side.Families and businesses planning a move in Northeast Ohio can request a free estimate at eyringmovers or by calling the Avon Lake headquarters at 440-653-5990.About Eyring MoversEyring Movers (Edward Eyring & Sons, Inc.) is a family-owned moving and storage company founded in 1897 and headquartered at 638 Moore Road in Avon Lake, Ohio. With offices in Avon Lake, Lakewood, Strongsville, and Marblehead, the company provides local, long-distance, residential, and specialty moving services throughout Northeast Ohio and the Lake Erie islands. Eyring Movers is licensed under USDOT 120489 and MC-87872. Learn more at eyringmovers.

Brian Yarham

Eyring Movers

+1 440-653-5990

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Eyring Movers Ranked Top Moving Company in Avon Lake and Vermilion by moveBuddha News Provided By Rotate Digital October 12, 2026, 12:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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