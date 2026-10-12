Fibank (First Investment Bank) / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Agreement

Fibank and Bitpanda Forge Strategic Partnership to Launch Integrated Crypto Asset Access via My Fibank Mobile App

12.10.2026 / 13:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank) and Bitpanda GmbH have entered into a strategic partnership agreement. This landmark collaboration will grant Fibank customers direct technical access to premium crypto asset services provided by Bitpanda GmbH – an Austria-based, fully licensed crypto asset service provider – directly through the My Fibank mobile application.



Through this pioneering alliance, Fibank becomes the first bank in Bulgaria to offer its customers seamlessly integrated access to crypto asset trading. As digital products, these assets differ from traditional deposits and financial instruments, carrying no guarantees or compensation schemes. Consequently, customers are encouraged to thoroughly familiarize themselves with their unique characteristics and inherent risks. Once approved after a straightforward application process, Fibank customers will be able to access a comprehensive suite of crypto asset services 24/7 via Bitpanda's integrated interface inside My Fibank, with a minimum investment threshold of just €1. This state-of-the-art technical integration empowers bank customers to track, manage, and optimize their digital assets alongside their traditional financial portfolio, all within a single application. "Customer financial habits are evolving rapidly, and it is vital for My Fibank to innovate alongside them. The partnership with Bitpanda is a natural next step in the development of the application as a digital platform through which customers can conveniently use an ever-wider range of financial solutions. For us, it is particularly important that this new opportunity is being realized alongside an established European technology partner and in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements," commented Nikola Bakalov, CEO of Fibank. Crypto asset services will be provided by Bitpanda. Access to the services will depend on the acceptance of the potential customer by Bitpanda and on the company's applicable terms and criteria. The integration of Bitpanda's infrastructure complements the features available through My Fibank and marks the next step toward turning My Fibank into a comprehensive digital financial environment, providing unified and mobile access to banking, savings, and investment solutions. "Digital assets are becoming part of mainstream finance, and banks are playing a central role in that shift. At Bitpanda Enterprise, we provide the infrastructure and technology for that. Together with Fibank, we are putting that into practice in Bulgaria, bringing crypto to more than one million customers through a banking experience they already know and trust." stated Nadeem Ladki, Global Head of Bitpanda Enterprise. The partnership between Fibank and Bitpanda comes at a time when an increasing number of European banks are seeking sustainable, regulatory-compliant solutions to meet the growing demand for digital asset trading. In Bulgaria and the wider region, such offerings remain limited, positioning Fibank as the first bank in Bulgaria and among the vanguard of EU credit institutions to provide direct access through its digital channels to Bitpanda's user interface, enabling customers to utilize Bitpanda's crypto asset services. About Fibank Fibank (First Investment Bank) is one of the leading banking institutions in Bulgaria and the largest bank with Bulgarian-owned capital. It has evolved into a modern financial group with its core operations in the Republic of Bulgaria and a regional footprint through a branch in Cyprus and a subsidiary bank in Albania. The Bank holds solid market positions and ranks among the key players in the Bulgarian banking sector in terms of assets, customer base, and the breadth of financial solutions it offers. Fibank has established itself as an innovative, technology-driven and customer-focused financial institution, offering a broad range of products and services to retail clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate customers. With strong expertise in corporate banking, trade finance, international payments and card services, the Bank is among the preferred financial partners of Bulgarian businesses. It combines deep knowledge of the local market, flexibility in structuring financial solutions, and the capacity to support both the day-to-day banking needs of companies and more complex transactions related to investment financing, working capital, guarantees, letters of credit and cross-border payments. In recent years, Fibank has consistently strengthened its position as an innovator in the banking sector through the development of modern digital channels, online and mobile banking, remote services, intelligent customer-service solutions, and a new generation of card and payment products. The Bank is also among the pioneers in Bulgaria in offering specialized products related to investment gold, precious metals, savings and investment solutions, as well as in introducing new technological models for faster, more convenient and more secure banking. About Bitpanda Enterprise Bitpanda Enterprise is the institutional infrastructure arm of Bitpanda, providing a unified technology that enables banks, fintechs, brokers, trading firms, family offices and corporate clients to access digital asset capabilities at scale. It brings together investment infrastructure, liquidity, custody, payments, stablecoins and tokenisation within one integrated ecosystem. Designed for long-term institutional growth, Bitpanda Enterprise prioritises transparency and scalability, helping institutions bridge traditional finance with the digital economy. Through its institutional partnerships, Bitpanda Enterprise currently provides digital asset access to end users across the EU, the UK, the UAE and Latin America. Its partners include N26, Société Générale, Deutsche Börse Group, selected Raiffeisen Banks, RAKBANK and Onda Finance, among others.



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