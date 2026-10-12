Budget CNG Cars: 7 Affordable Models From Hyundai Aura To Maruti Celerio Offering Up To 34 Km/Kg

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) We look at 7 budget CNG cars available in India right now. These family-friendly cars offer great mileage of over 34 km per kg. Let us check their prices, mileage, and top features.

Fuel cost is a big deal for people who use cars daily for office commutes, school drops, and family outings. Many buyers now prefer CNG cars because they help you travel at a much lower cost than petrol.

Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai sell CNG cars across different price brackets in India. Some of these models claim mileage of over 34 km per kg of CNG. We list 7 cars you should check out for high mileage, buying price, and family use.

Claimed mileage: 34.43 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG grabs the attention of buyers who want maximum mileage. The company pairs its 1.0-litre engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox. You can pick this hatchback if you need a small car for city traffic and daily commutes.

The CNG variant starts at an ex-showroom price of around Rs 5.98 lakh. This model suits people who travel long distances daily with low fuel costs. However, the actual mileage changes based on traffic jams, AC usage, and your driving style.

Claimed mileage:34.05 km/kg

WagonR attracts many buyers with its tall boy design, easy entry and exit, and family-friendly cabin. Maruti Suzuki offers a 1.0-litre engine and a manual gearbox in this CNG variant.

The CNG model starts at an ex-showroom price of around Rs 5.89 lakh. Consider this option if you want good mileage along with comfortable seating and rear space for your family. Check both the Celerio and WagonR in person to compare their sizes and features before buying.

Claimed mileage: 33.73 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG serves as a great alternative for buyers who want a sedan with a separate boot space instead of a hatchback. The company states that its 1.2-litre engine delivers 33.73 km/kg mileage in CNG mode.

You get a manual gearbox with these CNG variants. This car perfectly fits buyers who expect a sedan design, family travel comfort, and fuel efficiency in one package. You must keep your budget in mind since this car costs more than smaller cars like Celerio and WagonR.

Claimed mileage:32.73 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso stands out as a must-check model for buyers who want a new CNG car on a tight budget. The car features a compact size, a tall stance, and easy city driving capabilities.

The CNG variants start at an ex-showroom price of around Rs 4.64 lakh. This model ranks among the most affordable choices on this list. You should not decide based on the low price alone. You must check the cabin space, safety features, ride comfort, and variant-specific options before buying.

Claimed mileage: 30.9 km/kg

Buyers who love the Swift's design, driving experience, and hatchback features can choose its CNG variant. Maruti Suzuki provides a 1.2-litre engine and a manual gearbox in this car. You must calculate the initial cost because the CNG variant costs more than the petrol version.

The CNG variant starts at an ex-showroom price of around Rs 7.83 lakh. You can consider this car if you want extra features and a different driving experience along with high mileage. You must check the price and features of the variant that fits your budget.

Claimed mileage:28.4 km/kg

Hyundai Aura CNG works perfectly as a sedan for daily commutes and family usage. Hyundai offers a 1.2-litre engine, a manual gearbox, and a factory-fitted CNG kit in this car. You can consider this model if you want a car with a dedicated boot space.

The CNG variants start at a price of around Rs 7.8 lakh. The company claims a mileage of 28.4 km/kg, but the actual mileage changes based on road traffic and driving style. You should compare the price, features, and boot space with other sedans like Dzire before buying.

Claimed mileage:Around 26.49 km/kg

Tata Tiago iCNG serves as another budget option for families who want a CNG car. Tata's twin-cylinder technology stands out as a major highlight here. This design helps you use the boot space better compared to the usual large cylinder setup. However, you should check the car in person to confirm how much luggage it can hold.

The CNG variants start at an ex-showroom price of around Rs 5.80 lakh. You can make a decision after comparing the buying price, safety features, daily usage comfort, and maintenance costs.

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