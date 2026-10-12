Sudanese Army Downs Drone Near Ethiopian Border Amid Escalating Clashes
(MENAFN) Sudan’s military announced Monday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a “hostile” strategic drone near Wad al-Mahi in the southeastern Blue Nile state after it entered Sudanese territory from Ethiopia.
According to a statement from the army’s General Command, the aircraft was brought down on Sunday evening after military personnel tracked its movement from the moment it crossed into Sudanese airspace.
The military did not disclose who operated the drone or provide information about its model, point of origin or intended destination.
The incident comes as fighting intensifies in Blue Nile state between Sudanese government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is allied with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).
On October 9, a local medical organization reported that an RSF drone attack on a displacement camp in Abu Shandi, within Wad al-Mahi, killed 31 civilians, including four children, and wounded another 19 people.
Sudanese authorities had also accused the RSF on October 3 of carrying out drone attacks against the governor’s residence and civilian locations in Damazin, the state capital.
The deteriorating security situation has forced residents to leave their homes. The International Organization for Migration reported that around 2,800 people fled 10 villages in Wad al-Mahi locality on October 3 as insecurity continued to worsen.
According to a statement from the army’s General Command, the aircraft was brought down on Sunday evening after military personnel tracked its movement from the moment it crossed into Sudanese airspace.
The military did not disclose who operated the drone or provide information about its model, point of origin or intended destination.
The incident comes as fighting intensifies in Blue Nile state between Sudanese government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is allied with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).
On October 9, a local medical organization reported that an RSF drone attack on a displacement camp in Abu Shandi, within Wad al-Mahi, killed 31 civilians, including four children, and wounded another 19 people.
Sudanese authorities had also accused the RSF on October 3 of carrying out drone attacks against the governor’s residence and civilian locations in Damazin, the state capital.
The deteriorating security situation has forced residents to leave their homes. The International Organization for Migration reported that around 2,800 people fled 10 villages in Wad al-Mahi locality on October 3 as insecurity continued to worsen.
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