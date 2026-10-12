Solomon Islands Ferry Passengers Receive Safe Rescue After Days at Sea
(MENAFN) All 73 passengers and crew members aboard a ferry that had been stranded at sea since Friday in the Solomon Islands have been safely evacuated, provincial authorities announced Monday.
The Temotu Provincial Government confirmed that everyone aboard the MV Awka was transferred to the rescue vessel MV Helper 1 and taken ashore at Vanikoro following a coordinated international rescue effort.
The ferry encountered mechanical difficulties while sailing between Tikopia and Vanikoro, leaving it adrift in challenging sea conditions.
The MV Helper 1 reached the disabled vessel on Sunday night, with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force patrol boat Gizo arriving afterward. The patrol boat began towing the ferry at around midnight, while the evacuation of passengers and crew was subsequently completed.
Authorities expressed gratitude to France, Australia, China and Vanuatu for their contributions to the rescue mission.
Australia supported the operation by deploying an aircraft, while the Chinese cargo ship Sunnine 3 changed its course to provide the stranded passengers and crew with food, drinking water and other essential supplies.
The ferry reportedly experienced an engine failure on Friday, leaving its electricity generator as the only remaining operational power source, according to earlier reports.
The Temotu Provincial Government confirmed that everyone aboard the MV Awka was transferred to the rescue vessel MV Helper 1 and taken ashore at Vanikoro following a coordinated international rescue effort.
The ferry encountered mechanical difficulties while sailing between Tikopia and Vanikoro, leaving it adrift in challenging sea conditions.
The MV Helper 1 reached the disabled vessel on Sunday night, with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force patrol boat Gizo arriving afterward. The patrol boat began towing the ferry at around midnight, while the evacuation of passengers and crew was subsequently completed.
Authorities expressed gratitude to France, Australia, China and Vanuatu for their contributions to the rescue mission.
Australia supported the operation by deploying an aircraft, while the Chinese cargo ship Sunnine 3 changed its course to provide the stranded passengers and crew with food, drinking water and other essential supplies.
The ferry reportedly experienced an engine failure on Friday, leaving its electricity generator as the only remaining operational power source, according to earlier reports.
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