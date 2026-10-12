Malaysia Welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah with Ceremonial Reception
(MENAFN) Jordan’s King Abdullah II received an official ceremonial reception in Malaysia on Monday, beginning a two-day state visit focused on expanding cooperation and strengthening ties between the two countries.
Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim welcomed the Jordanian monarch at Istana Negara, the royal palace in Kuala Lumpur, according to reports. Senior officials from both countries attended the ceremony, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.
The reception included the national anthems of both nations, a 21-gun salute and an inspection of the military guard of honor.
Following the formal welcome, the two monarchs met privately before participating in a state banquet.
King Abdullah arrived in Kuala Lumpur late Sunday at the invitation of Sultan Ibrahim. The visit marks his second state trip to Malaysia, following an earlier visit in May 2008.
Jordan and Malaysia established diplomatic relations in 1965 and have since developed cooperation across several fields, including education, commerce and regional diplomacy. Both countries have also worked together on regional issues, particularly matters concerning Palestine.
Trade between the two nations reached 993.4 million Malaysian ringgit ($236 million) in 2025, representing a 15.2% increase from the previous year. Bilateral trade continued to grow during the first eight months of 2026, rising 8% to 740.7 million ringgit ($176 million) compared with the corresponding period a year earlier.
Education remains another important area of partnership, with more than 3,100 students from each country pursuing studies in the other.
Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim welcomed the Jordanian monarch at Istana Negara, the royal palace in Kuala Lumpur, according to reports. Senior officials from both countries attended the ceremony, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.
The reception included the national anthems of both nations, a 21-gun salute and an inspection of the military guard of honor.
Following the formal welcome, the two monarchs met privately before participating in a state banquet.
King Abdullah arrived in Kuala Lumpur late Sunday at the invitation of Sultan Ibrahim. The visit marks his second state trip to Malaysia, following an earlier visit in May 2008.
Jordan and Malaysia established diplomatic relations in 1965 and have since developed cooperation across several fields, including education, commerce and regional diplomacy. Both countries have also worked together on regional issues, particularly matters concerning Palestine.
Trade between the two nations reached 993.4 million Malaysian ringgit ($236 million) in 2025, representing a 15.2% increase from the previous year. Bilateral trade continued to grow during the first eight months of 2026, rising 8% to 740.7 million ringgit ($176 million) compared with the corresponding period a year earlier.
Education remains another important area of partnership, with more than 3,100 students from each country pursuing studies in the other.
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