MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Urgan Textile Expands Denim Manufacturing Capabilities for International Fashion Brands Turkey-based Urgan Textile is highlighting its denim manufacturing infrastructure and integrated production capabilities as international fashion brands seek closer coordination across sourcing, product development, manufacturing and quality control.

October 12, 2026 7:37 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2026) - Urgan Textile, a Turkey-based Denim Manufacturer established in 1995, is expanding its focus on international fashion brands through integrated denim and non-denim garment production from its operations in Istanbul and Kastamonu







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The company manufactures garments for women, men and children while supporting customers across fabric and trim sourcing, research and development, cutting, sewing, quality control, finishing, packing and forwarding.

Urgan Textile operates approximately 4,000 square meters of production space with a team of around 200 professionals. The company reports sewing capacity ranging from approximately 3,000 to 6,000 pieces per day, depending on product type and production requirements.

Supporting Private Label and OEM Production

Beyond garment assembly, Urgan Textile supports private-label and OEM customers through different stages of product development and production.

Its organization includes fabric and trim sourcing, research and development, merchandising, cutting, sewing, quality control, finishing and logistics functions. Embroidery, printing and laundry processes can also be coordinated where applicable.

This structure allows international customers to manage multiple stages of garment development through a manufacturing partner rather than coordinating each production function separately.

Turkey's established textile supply chain and proximity to European markets also provide a manufacturing base for fashion companies evaluating sourcing and production alternatives.

Quality and Responsible Manufacturing

Quality control is incorporated at different stages of Urgan Textile's manufacturing process, including inline and final inspections. The company states that its operations have undergone audits associated with Sedex and Inditex.

Urgan Textile also reports calculating its carbon footprint and working with specialists on environmental-impact initiatives. Its sustainability efforts include evaluating renewable-energy opportunities and following developments in sustainable fabrics, accessories and washing technologies.

The company continues to make its production capabilities more visible to prospective international buyers through factory information and manufacturing resources available online.

Since its establishment, Urgan Textile has developed its manufacturing model around long-term relationships with fashion businesses. Its current focus is on combining production capacity with sourcing, development and quality-control capabilities to support international apparel programs from initial product preparation through finished garments.

About Urgan Textile

Founded in 1995, Urgan Textile is a Turkey-based manufacturer specializing in denim and non-denim garments for women, men and children. Headquartered in Istanbul with manufacturing operations in Kastamonu, the company provides product development, sourcing, cutting, sewing, quality control, finishing, packing and logistics support for international fashion businesses.

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About the company: Founded in 1995, Urgan Textile is a Turkey-based manufacturer specializing in denim and non-denim garments for women, men and children.

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Source: Plentisoft