Vietnam's AJC Mulls Student Internship, Training At Bernama

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Rohani Mohd Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 (NNN) -- The Academy of Journalism and Communication (AJC), a leading journalism training institution in Vietnam, is considering sending its students for internships and training at the Malaysian National News Agency (NNN) to gain practical experience and exposure.

According to AJC's Vice Rector Dr Nguyen Duc Toan, this approach aims to improve the quality of training for students and upgrade the academy's educational standards, especially in the new digital era.

“AJC values Bernama's expertise, practical knowledge and experience,” Toan said via a translator during AJC's delegation visit to Wisma Bernama on Monday.

He noted that AJC's international relations department will be in touch with Bernama soon about the scope of cooperation and administrative procedures.

Toan led AJC's delegation, including the Faculty of Ho Chi Minh Thought Dean Dr Le Dinh Nam; Department of Science Management and International Cooperation Deputy Director Dr Nguyen Thi Hai Yen; Faculty of State and Law Vice Dean Dr Bui Quang Hiep; and Faculty of Foreign Languages Vice Dean Dr Nguyen Thi Huong.

Also present was Bureau Chief of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Kuala Lumpur, Bui Hoan.

The AJC delegation was received by Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, News Services Mohd Shukri Ishak, and Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Economic News Services Harlina Samson.

According to Toan, AJC will hold an international media-related conference next month, and Bernama's key editorial leaders will be invited to speak at the event, which media agencies, researchers, and experts will attend.

Established in 1962, AJC is a higher education institution and Vietnam's largest journalism training institute, with most media workers in the country trained at the academy.

The academy covers three major areas, media communication, political theory, and social sciences, at the undergraduate, master's, and doctoral levels.

Speaking to Bernama at the end of the visit, Toan said he was impressed by Bernama's professionalism and modern facilities as the government news agency.

AJC hopes to foster cooperation with Bernama especially in training and short courses, he said.

--NNN