Azerbaijan Takes Action Against 37 People Over Public Order Violations

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Thirty-seven people have been arrested in Baku in connection with clashes over school uniform rules, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) reported.

According to a relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, incidents involving gross violations of public order have been observed in connection with obstruction of the implementation of established rules on the introduction of uniform dress codes in public general education institutions.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) said that a group of people in Baku had created confrontational situations with school staff over the implementation of uniform dress code rules, caused damage to public educational institutions, and attempted to engage in actions that grossly violated public order, obstructed traffic, and disrupted the normal functioning of educational institutions.

A criminal case has been launched by the relevant investigative bodies of the MIA under Article 233 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (organizing or actively participating in actions that lead to a violation of public order). A total of 37 people have been arrested.

The main purpose of the measures is to ensure compliance with legal requirements, prevent violations of public order, obstruction of traffic and disruption of the normal functioning of educational institutions, and protect the safety of students, teachers and other citizens.

It was noted that citizens must comply with the requirements of the law and refrain from violating public order, infringing on the rights and interests of others, or failing to comply with the lawful demands of police officers.

Measures to maintain public order and security and ensure the normal functioning of educational institutions are ongoing. Any further unlawful actions will be firmly suppressed, and those responsible will be held accountable in accordance with the law.