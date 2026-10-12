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Russian Attack Sparks Fire At Shopping Center In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russian Attack Sparks Fire At Shopping Center In Dnipropetrovsk Region


Date: 2026-10-12 08:05:02

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy also struck the Dnipro District. One of the floors of the shopping center caught fire,” he wrote.

Read also: Russian forces attack Dnipro petrovsk region more than 10 times since evening, causing damage

Information about casualties is being verified.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russians had also struck Dnipro. One person was killed.

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UkrinForm

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