Zelensky: Ukraine Will Respond If Russia Rejects Energy Truce

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky ade this statement in a video address to the Warsaw Security Forum, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Putin doesn't read Truth Social, and his 'Shaheds' follow a different set of instructions. But these posts affect the lives of millions of people, which makes this very important, first and foremost in Ukraine,” the President said.

He explained that Russia is trying to use yet another winter against Ukraine by destroying the country's energy infrastructure on a daily basis.

“But this also applies to Russia-not only its oil refineries, those oil refineries that Putin shamelessly tries to present to the world as a solution, claiming that this can somehow resolve the problem of disruptions in the global oil supply caused by the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and the war in the Middle East,” Zelensky emphasized.

He stated that if Russia does not agree to an energy truce, Ukraine will respond.

“Yesterday's post by the U.S. president sparked genuine interest and real hope that an energy truce could actually work,” he said, adding that Ukraine immediately supported this idea, just as it had done previously when Kyiv itself proposed a similar energy truce.

“We have agreed to an energy truce. The U.S. side knows very well what this means for us. We do not have large oil reserves, significant export capacity, or dozens of oil refineries. We import large quantities of diesel fuel and other petroleum products,” Zelensky stated, adding that Ukraine is grateful to its European partners for these supplies, singling out Poland and Norway in particular.

“The main issue for us is electricity. Russia launched a campaign of strikes against our power generation facilities and power grids years ago. And every winter, including this one, the Russians try to make these strikes even more intense. We experience power outages every day,” the President said.

He added that in response, Ukraine is striking at Russia's oil sector, for which gasoline shortages and oil refineries ablaze are“painful.”

“But these are not the volumes that could be lost due to a crisis in the Strait of Hormuz,” the President emphasized.“If Russia wants us to stop targeting its oil refining and oil exports, it must stop striking our power grid and critical infrastructure, and stop killing our people,” Zelensky stated, noting that during his talks with world leaders, he had heard words of support in this regard.

Explaining that Ukraine has only one oil refinery, he stated that it had long since been severely damaged by Russian strikes, so importing petroleum products is a new reality for Ukraine.

“Therefore, our proposal is honest and clear. We are ready to respect an energy ceasefire if Russia is ready to do the same. We agree if they agree,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine is already sending the appropriate signals.

“Last night, Russian oil refineries were not on fire, but at the same time, Russian jet drones struck a gas production facility in Ukraine and a regular gas station,” Zelensky noted.“Thus, there have already been violations of the energy ceasefire announced by the U.S. president on Russia's part.”

He added that throughout the day, even more Russian drones have continued to attack Ukraine, including the country's capital.“We shot down many of them; otherwise, there would have been even more damage to our energy infrastructure. At the moment, Putin's response to Trump is Russian attacks,” the President emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine is awaiting details of the conversation between the U.S. and Russian sides, as well as the steps the U.S. is prepared to take.

“This energy ceasefire could work and become a major step toward ending the war if the Americans truly do everything to ensure that the Russians respect the energy ceasefire,” Zelensky concluded.

He addressed the American side, noting that they would watch this speech on Monday morning, U.S. time:“We are grateful to America and support the idea of an energy truce, but Russia must also show that it agrees to the energy truce. And if the U.S. side requires it, we are ready to provide our own guarantees so that they can be certain we can be trusted.”

According to him, it is important that both Ukraine and the U.S. view this situation in the same way and set priorities correctly.

Zelensky briefs von der Leyen on Russian strikes on energy infrastructure after's ceasefire announcement

“No one in Europe is a source of destabilization or war. No one in Europe rejects peace or wants to wage an endless war,” the president emphasized, noting that Europeans seek the warmest possible relations with the U.S.

“Everyone in Europe wants this, except Russia,” Zelensky stated.

As reported, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on October 11 that an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine would allegedly take effect on Sunday and called on the parties not to violate it.

President Zelensky said he was unaware of such an agreement, but confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a ceasefire if Russia also stops its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the relevant orders following U.S. President Donald Trump's statement regarding the energy ceasefire.