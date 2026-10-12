Zelensky: Social Media Feels Easier To Breathe In After Attacks On Yandex

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement in a video address to participants at the Warsaw Security Forum, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“When we began responding to Russia's operation against our data centers and when our strikes reached Yandex's data centers, it suddenly became easier to breathe on many social media platforms. Many people noticed that there was less hatred, discord, and provocation, because there were fewer bots,” Zelensky noted.

He added that“it is quite clear where these bots came from.”

“And if they disappeared when Yandex stopped working, this proves time and again: Europe is not the source of problems; Europe does not create additional difficulties,” the President emphasized.

In this context, Zelensky noted the importance of people in America seeing“what is really happening.”

“We seek peace and are ready to cooperate with the United States and everyone else to put an end to this war, as well as the war in the Middle East, which is causing so many global problems, including price hikes,” the head of state said.

Drones attackdata center in Russia for third time in a week – media

To achieve this, all interested parties must act together, he stressed.

“America is undoubtedly the strongest country in the world, and it is important that it use its strength to make the world a better place,” the President concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky stated that Russia responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of an energy truce between Moscow and Kyiv with new strikes on Ukraine's power grid; however, Ukraine is ready for such a ceasefire and is sending the appropriate signals.

Photo: Office of the President