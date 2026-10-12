PSD Chief, UN Peacekeeping Official Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director General Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah met on Monday with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix to discuss exchanging expertise to support security, stability, and humanitarian and community initiatives.

During the meeting at PSD headquarters, Maaytah emphasized the importance of the partnership with the United Nations in developing security operations and expanding cooperation, particularly in programs and sustainable development initiatives.

He stressed the need to build on existing cooperation to improve operational efficiency and boost the capacities of PSD personnel participating in international peacekeeping missions.

Lacroix welcomed the cooperation between the United Nations and the PSD, commending the professionalism of Jordanian public security personnel in peacekeeping duties and their contribution to international peace and security, particularly in conflict cones.

//Petra// AO