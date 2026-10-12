Industry Ministry Trains 15 Women Business Owners In Management, Finance

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply's Women's Empowerment Unit trained 15 women business owners in management and financial skills, the ministry said on Monday.

The "Small Business Simulation Exercise" ran Oct. 4-6 in partnership with the German Savings Banks Association (DSGV) and Plan International Jordan (PIJO).

It aims to enhance women's economic empowerment and help participants make sound decisions to improve their businesses' performance, competitiveness, growth and sustainability.

The training covered target customers, sales forecasting, supplier management, growth strategies, pricing, marketing and technology use. It also included financial institutions, borrowing, saving and financing considerations, according to the ministry.

Participants took part in interactive simulation rounds that mirrored real business conditions. They made decisions on sales planning, supplier management, new opportunities, product offerings, market expansion and investment needs, then discussed each round's results and lessons learned.

The program ended with a hands-on introduction to the "My Money" app, a digital tool that helps business owners organize and track their finances without spreadsheets or advanced accounting skills.

The program is part of the action plan of the Access to Finance Team, which operates under the National Team for Enabling Women-Owned Enterprises to Access Economic Opportunities.

The plan aims to build enterprises' capacity and improve their access to financing and markets.

//Petra// NQ