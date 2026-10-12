AI Job Analyzer Pro Launches On Apple App Store To Help Workers Assess AI Job Exposure

MENAFN - GetNews) New app provides an AI Job Survival Score, helping workers understand how artificial intelligence could affect their careers and identify practical next steps.

Miami, FL - October 12, 2026 - How safe is your job from AI? As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the workplace, workers are increasingly questioning how emerging technologies could affect their careers. AI Job Analyzer Pro, a new career-awareness app developed by South Florida entrepreneur Matari Howard, is now available on the Apple App Store to help individuals explore their potential AI job exposure and prepare for workplace changes.

Developed by NMH2 Media LLC, AI Job Analyzer Pro allows users to enter their occupation or paste a job description to receive an AI Job Survival Score in seconds. The app provides a plain-language explanation of how artificial intelligence may affect specific job responsibilities, alongside practical recommendations for adapting to technological changes.

Unlike broad discussions about automation and workforce disruption, the app focuses on individual occupations, making complex AI-related information more accessible to everyday workers.

“AI is moving quickly, and people deserve a simple way to ask what it could mean for their own work,” said Matari Howard, founder of NMH2 Media LLC and creator of AI Job Analyzer Pro.“The score is the starting point. The bigger purpose is helping people understand the impact and think about what they can do next.”

Howard, a former math teacher with experience in technology development and financial services, created the app to connect the growing conversation about artificial intelligence with the real-world concerns of workers, students, job seekers, and career changers.

The app evaluates occupations and work activities based on their potential exposure to AI assistance, automation, or transformation. It also considers responsibilities involving human judgment, interpersonal communication, physical tasks, and situational decision-making.

Importantly, the AI Job Survival Score represents an informational estimate of potential AI exposure, not a prediction of job loss or a guarantee of future employment outcomes.

Beyond presenting a score, AI Job Analyzer Pro encourages users to examine changing workplace demands, identify relevant skills, and consider professional development opportunities that may strengthen their career adaptability.

The app is also designed to support discussions among educators, career counselors, employers, and workforce development organizations about AI readiness and the changing nature of employment.

AI Job Analyzer Pro is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store:

About NMH2 Media LLC

NMH2 Media LLC is a South Florida-based company founded by Matari Howard. The company develops technology-focused products designed to make emerging digital tools and information more accessible. Its AI Job Analyzer Pro application helps individuals explore potential changes to their occupations and consider practical approaches to career preparation.