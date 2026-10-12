Cambodia Seeks To Strengthen Trade And Economic Ties With Azerbaijan
She noted that the forum provides companies from both countries with an opportunity to establish direct contacts, exchange experiences, and explore opportunities for cooperation in each other's markets.
The minister noted that to strengthen commercial ties, it is necessary to continue cooperation between government agencies and the private sector.
“The Cambodian Ministry of Commerce looks forward to close cooperation with its Azerbaijani counterparts and relevant chambers of commerce to facilitate the establishment of business contacts, improve access to market information, and resolve practical issues,” she said.
Cham Nimul emphasized that the common goal is to create favorable conditions for the development of business initiatives and the formation of long-term commercial partnerships between the two countries.
She also noted the importance of private-sector participation in identifying new opportunities for cooperation and emphasized that the outcomes of the business discussions would help government agencies support bilateral trade more effectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment