Cambodia Seeks To Strengthen Trade And Economic Ties With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Cambodia is interested in strengthening trade and economic ties with Azerbaijan and expanding cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, the country's Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum in Baku on October 12, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

She noted that the forum provides companies from both countries with an opportunity to establish direct contacts, exchange experiences, and explore opportunities for cooperation in each other's markets.

The minister noted that to strengthen commercial ties, it is necessary to continue cooperation between government agencies and the private sector.

“The Cambodian Ministry of Commerce looks forward to close cooperation with its Azerbaijani counterparts and relevant chambers of commerce to facilitate the establishment of business contacts, improve access to market information, and resolve practical issues,” she said.

Cham Nimul emphasized that the common goal is to create favorable conditions for the development of business initiatives and the formation of long-term commercial partnerships between the two countries.

She also noted the importance of private-sector participation in identifying new opportunities for cooperation and emphasized that the outcomes of the business discussions would help government agencies support bilateral trade more effectively.