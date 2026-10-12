Azerbaijan, Cambodia Prepare Mutual Investment Protection Agreement
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan and Cambodia are preparing an agreement on the mutual protection of investments, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia business forum taking place in Baku on Monday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.
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