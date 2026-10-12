Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
|Date
|Price
|Date
|Price
|September 28
|4,195.92
|October 5
|4,132.52
|September 29
|4,126.65
|October 6
|4,122.20
|September 30
|4,179.15
|October 7
|4,135.10
|October 1
|4,180.06
|October 8
|4,132.76
|October 2
|4,184.91
|October 9
|4,183.60
|Weekly average
|4,173.34
|Weekly average
|4,141.24
During the week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by $0.63, or approximately 1.0%.
The average weekly price of one troy ounce of silver fell by $0.72, or 1.2%, compared with the previous week, reaching $60.50.
Silver prices in Azerbaijan ($ per troy ounce):
|Date
|Price
|Date
|Price
|September 28
|61.98
|October 5
|60.91
|September 29
|60.56
|October 6
|60.52
|September 30
|61.10
|October 7
|60.71
|October 1
|61.23
|October 8
|60.06
|October 2
|61.22
|October 9
|60.28
|Weekly average
|61.22
|Weekly average
|60.50
During the week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by $31.76, or approximately 1.9%.
The average weekly price of one troy ounce of platinum declined by $28.25, or 1.6%, compared with the previous week, reaching $1,692.68.
Platinum prices in Azerbaijan ($ per troy ounce):
|Date
|Price
|Date
|Price
|September 28
|1,733.99
|October 5
|1,710.63
|September 29
|1,696.78
|October 6
|1,711.23
|September 30
|1,706.97
|October 7
|1,693.37
|October 1
|1,726.87
|October 8
|1,669.31
|October 2
|1,740.02
|October 9
|1,678.88
|Weekly average
|1,720.93
|Weekly average
|1,692.68
During the week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by $13.17, or approximately 1.1%.
The average weekly price of one troy ounce of palladium fell by $53.30, or 4.5%, compared with the previous week, reaching $1,159.89.
Palladium prices in Azerbaijan ($ per troy ounce):
|Date
|Price
|Date
|Price
|September 28
|1,233.34
|October 5
|1,169.54
|September 29
|1,207.74
|October 6
|1,167.00
|September 30
|1,223.32
|October 7
|1,161.88
|October 1
|1,216.32
|October 8
|1,144.64
|October 2
|1,185.22
|October 9
|1,156.38
|Weekly average
|1,213.19
|Weekly average
|1,159.89
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