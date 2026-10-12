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Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market


Date: 2026-10-12 08:02:09

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The price of one troy ounce (31.1034768 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan increased by $51.09, or approximately 1.2%, from October 5 through October 9.

According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price of one troy ounce of gold decreased by $32.10, or 0.8%, compared with the previous week, reaching $4,141.24.

Gold prices in Azerbaijan ($ per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price
September 28 4,195.92 October 5 4,132.52
September 29 4,126.65 October 6 4,122.20
September 30 4,179.15 October 7 4,135.10
October 1 4,180.06 October 8 4,132.76
October 2 4,184.91 October 9 4,183.60
Weekly average 4,173.34 Weekly average 4,141.24

During the week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by $0.63, or approximately 1.0%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of silver fell by $0.72, or 1.2%, compared with the previous week, reaching $60.50.

Silver prices in Azerbaijan ($ per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price
September 28 61.98 October 5 60.91
September 29 60.56 October 6 60.52
September 30 61.10 October 7 60.71
October 1 61.23 October 8 60.06
October 2 61.22 October 9 60.28
Weekly average 61.22 Weekly average 60.50

During the week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by $31.76, or approximately 1.9%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of platinum declined by $28.25, or 1.6%, compared with the previous week, reaching $1,692.68.

Platinum prices in Azerbaijan ($ per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price
September 28 1,733.99 October 5 1,710.63
September 29 1,696.78 October 6 1,711.23
September 30 1,706.97 October 7 1,693.37
October 1 1,726.87 October 8 1,669.31
October 2 1,740.02 October 9 1,678.88
Weekly average 1,720.93 Weekly average 1,692.68

During the week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by $13.17, or approximately 1.1%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of palladium fell by $53.30, or 4.5%, compared with the previous week, reaching $1,159.89.

Palladium prices in Azerbaijan ($ per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price
September 28 1,233.34 October 5 1,169.54
September 29 1,207.74 October 6 1,167.00
September 30 1,223.32 October 7 1,161.88
October 1 1,216.32 October 8 1,144.64
October 2 1,185.22 October 9 1,156.38
Weekly average 1,213.19 Weekly average 1,159.89

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Trend News Agency

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