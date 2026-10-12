USITC Institutes Investigation Of Vertical Power Delivery (VPD) Modules And Computing Systems Infringing A Vicor Patent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 9, 2026, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) voted to institute an investigation of Vertical Power Delivery (VPD) systems and computing systems containing the same as described in the USITC's notice of investigation:

The investigation is based on a complaint by Vicor Corporation of violations by Respondents of section 337 of the Tariff Act in the importation into the United States, and sale for importation, of VPD systems, components thereof, and computing systems that infringe claims of an asserted patent. Vicor requested that the USITC issue a Limited Exclusion Order (LEO) and cease and desist orders.

The USITC has identified the following Respondents in this investigation: Delta Electronics, Inc., Taipei, Taiwan; Infineon Technologies AG, Munich, Germany; Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Dongguan, China; Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., Kirkland, Washington; Flex Ltd., Austin, Texas; Celestica Inc., Toronto, Canada; Quanta Computer Inc., Taoyuan City, Taiwan; Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (d/b/a Foxconn), New Taipei City, Taiwan; Ingrasys Technology Inc., Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

OEMs and hyperscalers whose computing systems include VPD components sourced from Respondents will need a license from Vicor to import otherwise infringing systems into the United States. Interested parties are referred to for introductory information about Vicor's IP licensing practice. VPD royalty rates depend upon the stage of enforcement, escalating as the USITC investigation of infringement by Respondents advances to a Limited Exclusion Order.

About Vicor

Vicor designs, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Vicor licenses its patents to OEMs and hyper-scalers needing supply chain assurance, flexibility and scalability. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor modules and power system technology are used in high performance computing, industrial, transportation, aerospace and defense.

For further information contact:

Vicor Corporation

Andrew D'Amico, General Counsel, Intellectual Property

Email: ...