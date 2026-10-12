The Human Bean to Donate 100% of Food & Beverage Sales to Local Breast Cancer Causes on October 16

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medford, OR, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Bean is once again inviting drink lovers across the United States to show up in the name of breast cancer treatment and education on Friday, October 16th. On this special day, 100% of all food and beverage sales from The Human Bean locations nationwide will be donated to local breast cancer foundations for the company's annual Coffee for a Cure giveback day.

Now in its 21st year, Coffee for a Cure has become The Human Bean's largest and most anticipated fundraiser each year. It's a single day each October when every food and beverage order placed at every location becomes a direct act of community care. Since launching the program in 2005, The Human Bean has raised over $4.7 million for breast cancer causes, including a record-breaking $575,640 in 2025 alone.

Funds raised support patients with essential services including mammograms, post-diagnosis care and support, and breast cancer education. Donations go directly to local foundations serving communities where The Human Bean's franchise partners live and work.

"Coffee for a Cure has always been about communities choosing to take care of each other," says Rhonda Hawkins, co-founder of The Human Bean. "Every cup purchased is someone saying 'I see you' to a neighbor, a friend, or a stranger fighting one of the hardest battles of their life. Over twenty years after our first event, it still means so much to come together in this way."

The spirit of that community support is something breast cancer survivor Jacqueline Little knows firsthand. "Coffee for a Cure has meant so much," she says. "The eagerness and willingness to support a stranger blew me away. I am forever grateful for this blessing and The Human Bean."

Leading up to the big day, The Human Bean is also making every cup part of the moment. All October long, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, drinks will be served in special Coffee for a Cure cups featuring original artwork inspired by strength, transformation, and hope. Falling leaves reflect the changing seasons, ribbons represent resilience, and butterflies symbolize the courage to keep moving forward - a meaningful reminder of what this month is about with every sip.

Customers and supporters are encouraged to spread the word by sharing their stories and photos on Instagram using #CoffeeForACure.

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About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 216 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.co.





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The Human Bean to Donate 100% of Food & Beverage Sales to Local Breast Cancer Causes on October 16

CONTACT: Kathryn Braet The Human Bean 541-608-0564...