Imdx To Participate In Virtual U.S. Bancorp I BTIG Kidney Health Forum With KOL Discussion And Investor Meetings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., (Nasdaq: IMDX), (iMDx), today announced that on October 14, 2026, it will participate in the U.S. Bancorp I BTIG Kidney Health Forum, which will include a key opinion leader (KOL) virtual discussion and one-on-one meetings between investors and management.

The KOL discussion will feature iMDx CEO Josh Riggs, as well as Prof. Dr. Med. Klemens Budde, who is a kidney transplantation researcher and a head of the transplant program of the Department of Nephrology and Internal Intensive Care Medicine, at the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. Charité in Berlin is one of the world's leading academic medical institutions, a European leader in transplantation, and the home of Germany's largest kidney transplant program.

Dr. Budde brings firsthand clinical insight into the expanding role of molecular diagnostics in transplant care. He initiated the Phase 2 felzartamab study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2024, which used iMDx's GraftAssure dd-cfDNA technology to monitor kidney transplant injury during treatment for antibody-mediated rejection. In the extension study published recently in Lancet Regional Health Europe, GraftAssure was used to guide felzartamab therapy. His group has published numerous studies on the use of dd-cfDNA in various clinical situations.

Dr. Budde's discussion with iMDx's CEO and with BTIG analyst Mark Massaro will explore the potential for GraftAssure, including how localized, blood-based testing could help physicians assess treatment response, identify recurrence, and ultimately tailor anti-rejection therapy to individual patients.

Event: U.S. Bancorp I BTIG Kidney Health Forum

Format: Virtual KOL discussion and 1x1 meetings with iMDx management

KOL discussion date and time: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 12:00 pm ET

Speakers: iMDx CEO Josh Riggs and Charite's Prof. Dr. Med. Klemens Budde

Insight Molecular Diagnostics Chief Executive Officer Josh Riggs and Chief Financial Officer Andrea James will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. Investors wishing to meet with iMDx management are encouraged to reach out to their US Bancorp I BTIG sales representative.

About Key Opinion Leader Prof. Dr. Med. Klemens Budde

Prof. Dr. Med. Klemens Budde is senior physician in the Medical Clinic with focus on transplant nephrology, Charité University Medicine Berlin. In 2006 he was appointed full professor for Pharmacodynamics of Immunosuppression after Kidney Transplantation. After graduating in medicine at the University of Tübingen and a 2-year research stay at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut/USA, Prof. Budde started his clinical training at the Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nuremberg and completed it at the Charité. He is a specialist in internal medicine and nephrology and has the additional qualification of hypertensiologist. His scientific focus is on all clinical aspects of transplantation medicine. Prof. Budde is consortium leader of the“MACSS” project, which is funded by the Federal Ministry of Economics. Since 2018, he has been head of the Health Working Group of the Learning Systems Platform, the German platform for artificial intelligence, which is funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Investors may visit for more information.

GraftAssureCoreTM, GraftAssureIQTM, GraftAssureDxTM, VitaGraftTM, GraftAssureTM, DetermaIOTM, and DetermaCNITM are trademarks of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as“will,”“believes,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“estimates,”“may,” and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to, among other things, iMDx's expected participation at the U.S. Bancorp I BTIG Kidney Health Forum, anticipated KOL virtual discussion featuring Josh Riggs and Dr. Budde, the potential of GraftAssure, and other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of Insight Molecular Diagnostics' third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, potential interruptions to supply chains, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights in all applicable jurisdictions, obligations to third parties with respect to licensed or acquired technology and products, the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients' use of any diagnostic tests Insight Molecular Diagnostics or its subsidiaries commercialize in applicable jurisdictions, and risks inherent in strategic transactions such as the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits, legal, regulatory or political changes in the applicable jurisdictions, accounting and quality controls, potential greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies, or potential failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or certification. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of Insight Molecular Diagnostics, particularly those mentioned in the“Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements found in Insight Molecular Diagnostics' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, which are available from the SEC's website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Insight Molecular Diagnostics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

FDA

CAUTION: This press release concerns certain products that are under clinical investigation, and which have not yet been cleared or authorized for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these products for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

Investor Contact:

Alexandra Grossman

LifeSci Advisors LLC

...