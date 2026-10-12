OSS Unveils Tamarack-G, A Next-Generation OCP/VPX Hybrid System, At AUSA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disruptive rugged tactical computing platform designed to deliver 600x lower latency and6x greater bandwidth

MOSA-aligned architecture builds on OSS's deployed Cernis/Donati/Sensor Concentrator lineage to eliminate legacy VPX processing bottlenecks

Tamarack-G designed specifically for 360° Situational Awareness, full-spectrum counter UAS, and next-generation communication platforms

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and sensor processing at the edge, today announced Tamarack-G, a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) aligned OCP/VPX hybrid computing platform. Debuting at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2026 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., Tamarack-G bridges legacy VPX infrastructure with data center-class Open Computer Project (OCP) processing density for Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited-bandwidth (DDIL) environments.

OSS will showcase its commercially available Tamarack-G hybrid architecture in Hall D, Booth 7454 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from October 12–14, 2026. To schedule an executive or technical briefing, visit

“With legacy VPX-based computing architectures widely deployed across U.S. and allied military platforms, we believe that the need to modernize these systems to support increasingly demanding AI, sensor processing and autonomous applications has never been greater,” said Mike Knowles, President and CEO of OSS.“Tamarack-G is designed to provide defense customers with a powerful, modular upgrade path that preserves existing infrastructure while dramatically expanding computing performance. By consolidating the capabilities of multiple legacy systems into a single rugged platform, we believe Tamarack-G positions OSS to address a significant modernization opportunity while delivering the mission-critical capabilities required by today's warfighters and tomorrow's ever more sophisticated defense platforms.”

Tamarack-G is designed to address the growing need for high-performance computing across new and existing military vehicle platforms. By combining advanced AI processing capabilities with established VPX architectures, the platform enables defense contractors to modernize existing systems, consolidate multiple computing functions and support increasingly complex mission requirements without replacing their entire computing infrastructure.

Tamarack-G builds directly on OSS's proven high-speed compute architecture first introduced in the Company's ultra-rugged, GPU accelerated Cernis, Donati and Donati-SC vehicle server platforms. By leveraging native PCI Express (PCIe) interconnects directly across vehicle platform subsystems rather than relying solely on traditional Ethernet-switched backplanes, Tamarack-G delivers 600x lower interconnect latency and 6x higher bandwidth moving data, such as uncompressed video, among platform systems. This direct end-to-end PCIe architecture eliminates data ingest and stack processing bottlenecks, allowing multi-sensor fusion engines to process massive data streams in real time.

Rather than forcing defense programs into a binary choice between replacing established VPX chassis and sensor investments or sacrificing processing density, Tamarack-G provides a seamless hybrid path. The platform integrates high-density OCP AI/ML Server and enterprise-class GPU accelerated compute modules directly alongside VPX systems, packing enough processing horsepower into a single chassis to consolidate missions that previously required four to five separate VPX systems.

A single Tamarack-G system simultaneously executes:



360° Situational Awareness (360-SA) and autonomous navigation processing;

Full-spectrum Counter-UAS (C-UAS) detection, tracking, and active/passive countermeasures across radar, EO/IR, RF, audio, and digital broadcast inputs; and Red/Black multi-domain communications to enable real-time vehicle-to-vehicle C-UAS orchestration at the armored platoon level.



By maintaining strict alignment with MOSA and SOSA open standards initiatives while embedding enterprise-grade PCIe fabrics, Tamarack-G offers defense integrators and program offices an order-of-magnitude leap in inference performance without requiring a complete, risk-heavy overhaul of existing vehicle infrastructure.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the overall AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As one of the fastest growing segments of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Foward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance and capabilities of Tamarack-G and other OSS' products, including their ability to satisfy applicable customer, technical and performance requirements, achieve anticipated improvements in interconnect latency, bandwidth and processing performance, integrate with existing VPX infrastructure, consolidate multiple computing functions into a single platform and support 360-degree situational awareness, counter UAS, autonomous navigation, sensor fusion multi-domain communications applications, as well as the potential adoption of Tamarack-G by defense customers, the modernization of existing military computing systems and the Company's ability to capitalize on related market opportunities. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

Paul“PK” Averna

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (703) 509-5631

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Andrew Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

Tel (216) 464-6400

Email contact