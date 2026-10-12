Intrado And Mission Critical Partners Collaborate To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Public Safety Agencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initiative combines public safety technology expertise with specialized cybersecurity services to help agencies protect mission-critical operations, reduce risk, and maintain readiness

LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. (Intrado), a global leader in emergency communications technology, and Mission Critical Partners (MCP), a leading consulting and managed services firm serving public safety and justice, today announced a collaboration to help public safety agencies strengthen resilience, reduce risk, safeguard mission-critical systems, and respond to and recover from cyber attacks.

Through the collaboration, Intrado customers will have access to MCP's independent cybersecurity services and expertise. These capabilities will help agencies address cybersecurity across people, processes, compliance, and technology without locking them into a single-vendor ecosystem.

“Public safety agencies need cybersecurity strategies designed around the realities of emergency communications and the need for uninterrupted service,” said Brian Davenport, Chief Strategy Officer at Intrado.“By collaborating with MCP, we are combining deep public safety technology expertise with specialized cybersecurity services. Together, we can help agencies protect sensitive information, strengthen operational readiness, and respond more effectively as cybersecurity threats evolve.”

Available services include managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, security awareness training, tabletop exercises, and incident-response planning. MCP also can assess alignment with the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) security policy, as well as standards developed by the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) - e.g., Security for Next Generation 911 (NG-SEC) - and the National Institute of Standards and Technology - e.g., NIST Cybersecurity Framework - as well as other mission-critical risk-management frameworks.

“Cybersecurity resilience extends beyond technology. It requires a coordinated, organization-wide approach,” said Darrin Reilly, president and CEO of Mission Critical Partners.“This collaboration brings MCP's industry-leading cybersecurity and public safety expertise to Intrado's customers, helping them prevent and prepare for incidents and build sustainable, practical programs that support mission-critical operations.”

Together, Intrado and MCP will help public safety organizations:



Keep emergency communications systems secure and operational.

Protect sensitive caller data and operational records.

Strengthen regulatory and standards compliance.

Reduce disruption and accelerate recovery following an incident. Reinforce public trust in the services that communities depend on.



To learn more or to discuss an assessment, readiness review, or incident-response plan, visit .

About Intrado

Intrado helps save lives and protect communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit .

About Mission Critical Partners

Mission Critical Partners helps government agencies modernize critical services with confidence. As consultants and managed services experts, MCP combines proven public-sector experience with practical, future-ready innovation to improve outcomes, strengthen communities, and advance public safety and justice.

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